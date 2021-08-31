Cowboys Cut 2 QBs; Problems Behind Dak Prescott?

The Dallas Cowboys' last preseason game ended much like the previous three -- on the losing end. The Cowboys struggled to generate much offense or many stops on defense in a 34-7 loss at home on Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And something else that repeated from previous weeks: Nobody really "won'' the backup QB job.

Yes, on Tuesday's cutdown day, two moves were made. Garrett Gilbert is cut. Ben DiNucci is cut. So Cooper Rush is safe, for now.

Does any of this sound like a "win''?

If there is any solace in a loss like this, the team the Cowboys will trot out to the field September 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look very different than the team that played in the summer.

Interestingly, the Cowboys' lone first-half scoring drive against the Jags came second quarter when Garrett Gilbert found rookie wide receiver Aaron Parker in the end zone to cut the lead to 14-7. He did more than Rush in this game, as the two spent the summer flip-flopping on the depth chart.

Gilbert played four drives in the first half, throwing nine completions on 16 attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown before handing the ball to DiNucci in the second half.

DiNucci did not find much success until the final drive in the fourth quarter when he threw a touchdown to wideout Johnnie Dixon. But the damage had been done and the Cowboys found themselves on the wrong end of a 20-point blowout.

While Gilbert looked better than his backup quarterback adversary Rush, and while Rush somehow "won,'' the team can still seek other options on the trade market and street free agency before handing Rush the understudy role.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, Dak Prescott is actually the QB who matters going forward.

