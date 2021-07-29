Cowboys Camp: Injuries On Offense Put Team Behind 8-Ball

Locked On Cowboys: How concerned should the Cowboys be about Dak Prescott's shoulder?

After Dak Prescott's season ended in Week 5 last year following a brutal ankle injury, the Dallas Cowboys season effectively ended as well.

Prescott was putting up some of the best numbers of his career and put the Cowboys on his back to will its way to wins in the first month of the year.

Before the injury, Dak threw for 450 yards in three consecutive games and was on pace to crush several Cowboys and NFL records. He also threw for nine touchdowns and ran for three.

So you can imagine some Cowboys fans are holding their breath after Wednesday's practice, where Prescott left early with a shoulder injury.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and guest host Dalton Miller discuss the impact of Dak's injury and how the team should proceed through the rest of training camp with the possibility of him on the sideline. Combine their thoughts with the info in the above link and ... breathe.

Marcus and Dalton then discuss free agent backup quarterback options as a contingency plan should Prescott be unable to play during the season.

The pair also talk about CeeDee Lamb's opportunities to thrive during camp with the absence of Amari Cooper and debate whether Cooper or Lamb should be at the top of the depth chart.

Marcus and Dalton deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

