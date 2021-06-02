What Are Cowboys Expectations for Randy Gregory?

Now that it seems the human being Randy Gregory is walking on solid ground, will that translate to the football field? - The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - Randy Gregory has had somewhat of an up-and-down career since joining the Cowboys in 2015. Now that it seems the human being Randy Gregory is finally walking on solid ground, will that translate to the football field?

Considered by some to be a top-10 talent in the 2015 draft, Gregory has dealt with his own personal demons ever since entering the league as a second-round draft pick. The NFL and the Cowboys have both been patient through multiple suspensions.

Gregory is 28, maybe projected to start at defensive end - he’s doing first-team work at The Star right now in OTAs - and is thought to have 10-sack ability.

Will he became a sack-happy bookend to DeMarcus Lawrence? Benefit from a push from fellow end Tarell Basham? Will 2021 be a repeat of his past or the year he finally rewards the Cowboys for their patience?

