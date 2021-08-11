Sports Illustrated home
Cowboys Podcast: 'Hard Knocks' Episode One With Dak's Ankle, Zeke's Gift

What you missed and why you should absolutely figure out a way to watch - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast
Author:

The season premiere of Hard Knocks featuring the Dallas Cowboys started with a kick to the football crotch. A replay of the gruesome, season-ending injury to starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

The show went deep on Prescott’s ankle injury and rehashed a ton of emotions that we, as fans, struggled with after that Week 5 matchup with the New York Football Giants.

READ MORE: Stephon Gilmore Trade? Cowboys Make 'Super Sense'

But it was more than that. And it should be a priority for any Cowboys fan to watch moving forward. If you don’t have the HBO Max app, I would strongly suggest investing the $10 per month to get it, even if only for Hard Knocks.

After that opening sequence, there was nowhere to go but up. One of the bright spots featured was the genuine friendship between Prescott and starting running back Ezekiel Elliott. Some of it was purely fun, like watching Elliott try to wrap Prescott’s birthday present or steal his bicycle, but it was also football-related.

It showed the way they work together on the football field and the absolute intensity both share while playing the game.

READ MORE: Former Cowboys D-Lineman Aldon Smith Cut

Not surprisingly, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was also a prominent feature, showing off his athleticism and energy, as well as his propensity for trash talk.

Of course, head coach Mike McCarthy and owner/general manager Jerry Jones had their share of screen time, and it was fun to learn that McCarthy is somewhat of a Mike Myers fan.

The episode closed with the Hall of Fame game and some motivational talk from McCarthy, as well as more Parsons discussion with his mother.

The episode was truly educational and entertaining as well as a little nostalgic for some, as it was reminiscent of the old days of NFL Films with its capture of the spirit and humanity behind the NFL. Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel.

Then continue the conversation on our new forums, Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

'Greg the Leg': Cowboys Injury Update on Kicker Zuerlein

