Can Zeke Use Minicamp to Recover From Forgettable Cowboys Season?

Dallas minicamp is on. Can Ezekiel Elliott bounce back after his sub-par performance in 2020? – The Cowboys Blitzcast Podcast

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott played the majority of last season with an unfamiliar starting quarterback, some unfamiliar offensive linemen, and an unfamiliar head coach.

This Dallas Cowboys minicamp at The Star represents bounce-back time - maybe to a more familiar time.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

The only thing that might’ve been familiar for Ezekiel Elliott in 2020 was the star on the helmets of his teammates, and his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. One might expect that Zeke would’ve excelled with a “running-game-first” attack after starting quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the season during Week 5.

But that didn’t happen, maybe in part due to the mix-and-match of offensive linemen playing due to starters’ injuries, or maybe it was because Zeke was not performing well enough to justify such a strategy.

Tony Pollard is still his backup. But for how long? Can Ezekiel Elliott recover from his forgettable 2020 season? As we keep an eye on minicamp news, Timm Hamm and Colby Sapp discuss!

