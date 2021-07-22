Cowboys Camp: What To Expect From Dallas' Safeties?

The safety room for the Dallas Cowboys looks very different in 2021 than it did in 2020.

The team added Damontae Kazee from the Falcons and young journeyman Jayron Kearse in the offseason. Kazee should start; Kearse is probably fighting for work - starting in Thursday's initial practice at training camp in Oxnard - behind Donovan Wilson.

The uncertainty of the safeties on the roster raises a lot of questions as to which direction the secondary will trend in 2021. Will the young position group continue to make strides or will the team suffer setbacks based on other changes to the defense?

READ MORE: Cowboys Rookie Chauncey Golston Signs Rookie Deal - NFL Tracker

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the safeties for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of training camp, which kicks off Thursday.

Marcus and Landon look closer into Kazee's torn Achilles that cut his final Falcons season short after just four games in 2020. They also look at how defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's presence and system can help Kazee and his potential output for the season.

The pair also dive into the expectations for Wilson as he approaches the third year of his career. Can he take another step in the right direction or will the new system installed on the defense set his development back?

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Dak Cowboys Camp Injury Update: ‘Full Participant’ Plan