Dak Cowboys Camp Injury Update: ‘Full Participant’ Plan

“I see for him to be a full participant.” McCarthy on Dak at camp.

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys are unworried but yet planning to “be careful” with a trio of rehabbing starters when training camp begins this week in Oxnard.

But QB Dak Prescott has plowed though “careful.”

Said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy in Wednesday’s “state of the union” press conference to launch camp here in Oxnard: “I see for him to be a full participant. It’s still a projection. We’ll see how it goes. Obviously, we’ll watch it.”

COO Stephen Jones had said. Dallas would be “careful" with some rehabbing guys, calling the process a “journey.”

The “journey” generally does not specifically include QB Prescott, who may be beyond “easing into” following his recovery from 2020 ankle surgery. This camp-caution list features Wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive tackle Trysten Hill. Cooper and Lawrence have Pro Bowl resumes and are starters; the Cowboys would love for Hill to be counted again at least in the latter category.

CowboysSI.com has reported that Cooper could sit out the first few days of practice, with the first session scheduled for Thursday, but that Dallas does not believe this ankle rehab is a “serious” problem.

Tight end Blake Jarwin is also on the list of rehabbing starters.

Along with Prescott, the Cowboys believe there will be no notable issues at camp with offensive line standouts Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. Jones does not expect extended absences for any of them or any other players who are coming off injury.

Said McCarthy of Dak’s role in the entire process: “He is the same man every day. He was in the facility every day following the injury. He’s an outstanding quarterback. Great days in front of him."

Those days continue with Thursday’s first camp workout - with Dak as a full participant.