Cowboys Camp Thoughts: Micah Parsons A Generational LB? Sign Geno Atkins?

Will the Cowboys sign Geno Atkins and is Micah Parsons a generational talent?

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the ball.

In the secondary, the team drafted Kelvin Joseph out of Kentucky and he's expected to get a shot at playing time from the jump. Last year's rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs is also expected to take a big leap and be the solidified shutdown corner on the team.

In the linebacker corps, the team used its first draft pick on Micah Parsons, a linebacker from Penn State, who some are clamoring as one of the greatest linebacker prospects in recent memory. Incumbent starters Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch enter camp jostling for position.

On the defensive line, the team does not have a big-time player inside and the fans are clamoring for the team to be looking in free agency to possibly acquire a veteran like former Pro Bowlers Geno Atkins or Kawann Short.

