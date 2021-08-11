Cowboys Podcast: Reactions to 'Hard Knocks' Premiere

The premiere of HBO's 'Hard Knocks' is a good indicator that the football season is just around the corner.

It brings a lot of excitement and optimism regardless of which team is being featured, but when it's your team under the spotlight, it really adds to the hype of the season.

It's been 13 years since the Dallas Cowboys were the featured team for HBO's five-episode docuseries and last night that drought ended as the story of their 2021 season commenced.

To no surprise, the team's top stars were front and center with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott as the primary characters in the episode.

We also got a lot of rookie linebacker Micah Parsons in the latter half of the episode as he was gearing up for his first professional game.

There's a lot to unpack in the first episode with the same feeling of wishing we had more.

READ MORE: Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' Episode 1: Scars & Super Bowl Hopes

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss Prescott's shoulder injury, Parsons, and his role in the Cowboys defense.

The pair also talk about defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's role as he transitions from head coach back to coordinating the defense.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys 'Mock Game': How Much Did QB Dak 'Play'?