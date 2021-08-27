August 27, 2021
LISTEN: Which Cowboys Are Fighting For Roster Spots vs. Jaguars?

Locked On Cowboys: Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Preseason Preview
It's getting down to the nitty gritty.

Just one game stands in between the Dallas Cowboys making their final cuts to shrink the roster to 53 players.

This adds even more pressure to those without a certain future to play their best football Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There are also roster positions on the line, specifically at quarterback and wide receiver, which has produced some of the more intriguing training camp battles.

Will fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko do enough to be a part of the wide receiver corps? Can Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert win the backup quarterback job or will they force the team to look elsewhere for a backup?

Answers to those questions may become much clearer after Sunday's preseason finale.

LISTEN: Which Cowboys Are Fighting For Roster Spots vs. Jaguars?

Locked On Cowboys: Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Preseason Preview

LISTEN: Who Replaces RB Dowdle After Season-Ending Hip Injury?

Locked On Cowboys: Do The Cowboys Need To Add Another Running Back?

Cowboys Re-Do Zeke Contract for Cap Room

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the team's final preseason game against the Jaguars and discuss which players need a strong performance to make the 53-man roster when the final cuts are announced Tuesday.

They also discuss Rush getting the final preseason start at quarterback, and Fehoko's chances of making the team as the final wide receiver against other teammates Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Malik Turner.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

