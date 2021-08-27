Can Rookie LB Jabril Cox Help the Cowboys Now?

FRISCO - Jabril Cox's jersey is not yet selling in the Dallas Cowboys merchandise store. He hasn't been a fixture on HBO's "Hard Knocks'' like fellow rookie linebacker Micah Parsons. However, he is making himself seen by the people that matter (the Cowboys coaching staff) and exemplifying why some pegged him as the "steal" of the 2021 NFL Draft at No. 115 overall.

Cox, a three-time FCS national champion at North Dakota State and one-year starter at SEC powerhouse LSU, is among the top performers in the NFL preseason.

Cox has 15 combined tackles in Dallas' three preseason games, exemplifying run-stopping ability and his ability to cover. Among rookie linebackers graded against the run, Cox is the No. 2 graded player at 76.2 according to PFF, only second to Parsons.

"Cox had a really good play out in space and definitely you could see his range, his instincts and his awareness," said coach Mike McCarthy of the rookie's work in preseason Week 3 against Houston. "I think he's doing a nice job. He obviously has to do more on special teams because that's always where the young guys make their first impact."

Cox is "looking forward" to special teams, where he also thrived in college. Cox specifically worked on improving his tackling this spring and summer.

"I knew that was one of my weaknesses coming in that people said," Cox said. "So I just took it upon myself during the training sessions to get as much tracking and tackling practice that I could so once I come here, I would be ready. So I think it helped out."

Cox is battling for playing time behind Leighton Vander Esch (who looks ready), Jaylon Smith, Keanu Neal and Parsons (who is the favorite to win defensive rookie of the year on FanDuel).

“I’ve never had comfort like we have right now,'' said McCarthy. "I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of a linebacker group with (this much) depth and that veteran experience from top to bottom.”

"Comfort" and "depth" for coach may not bode well for a rookie trying to get in the rotation ... But then again, the defense seems to be benefitting from a motivated Cox. And at some point? His chance in the spotlight is likely to arrive.