Cowboys CBs: Diggs Plus A Trade For Henderson?

Locked On Cowboys: Former Jaguars' No. 1 C.J. Henderson Might Be Available

With the ninth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Jacksonville Jaguars selected C.J. Henderson, a cornerback out of the University of Florida.

The Jaguars continued their pattern of drafting defensive players from Florida schools, but now Henderson could be looking to leave Florida, or Jacksonville at least. He missed Sunday's scrimmage with an excused absence and has not seen a lot of practice time in camp, participating in just three of 12 practices before Tuesday.

Henderson returned Monday, but teams are now curious whether the second-year pro is available ... and whether it would be worth pulling the trigger.

Our insider Mike Fisher details whether the Dallas Cowboys should consider a move, given the team's young depth at the position. But he also questions whether Henderson 'loves football' and why such a high commodity could be on the trading block so quickly into his career.

With a young cornerback core in Trevon Diggs and rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, adding another talented piece to the puzzle could make them extremely dangerous down the line.

READ MORE: Cowboys Injury Update: Does Dallas' Roster Need A Fullback?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions, including whether the team should trade for Henderson.

The guys also discuss whether rookie second-round pick Kelvin Joseph is the best cornerback on the roster.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Trade Rumor on C.J. Henderson? Big Question: 'Does He Love Football?'