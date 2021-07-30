Sports Illustrated home
Cowboys Camp: Week 1 Winners and Losers

Author:

The first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp is in the books and this team is already quite different than the one we saw at the beginning of camp.

Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return following a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, but followed that up with a latissimus strain that should hold him out here for a little bit.

Amari Cooper also finds himself on the sidelines to start training camp, which allows second-year wideout CeeDee Lamb to grab more attention and debate as to whether he should be the top receiver.

Last season, Lamb caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns in his maiden NFL voyage.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and guest host Joey Ickes discuss the first week of training camp as a whole and list their winners and losers of the week.

The guys also look more into Lamb's ceiling as a second-year player and try to determine how successful he can be in Year 2.

Marcus and Joey then discuss offensive tackle Tyron Smith's health after missing most of last year with a neck injury.

The guys also talk about the development of cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright.

Marcus and Joey deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

