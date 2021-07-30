Madden 22 Ratings: Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott a Top 10 Quarterback?

No one will argue that the Madden video game has any kind of impact on the actual NFL. Well, at least very little of it. Many still believe that the "Madden Curse" is a real thing that has derailed the course of many star careers.

Despite that belief, there is always intrigue to find out how players stack up when it comes to ratings and overall grades in Madden. Those ratings were recently released.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received an 87 overall rating in Madden 22. That placed him No. 8 among NFL quarterbacks. Some fans agree with the rating, while others believe Prescott might have been rated a bit low.

Above Prescott are Josh Allen (88 overall), Deshaun Watson (90 overall), Lamar Jackson (90 overall), Russell Wilson (94 overall), Aaron Rodgers (96 overall), Tom Brady (97 overall), and Patrick Mahomes (99 overall).

READ MORE: Amari Cooper: Cowboys Injury Update & Madden 22 Player Ratings

It's hard to argue that Prescott deserves to be rated above those guys. Especially given the fact that he is coming back from a gruesome ankle injury that ended his season early in 2020. At this point in time, being rated as the No. 8 quarterback in the NFL by Madden 22 is about where he belongs.

As far as his actual on-the-field production, Prescott is hoping to force his way into the NFL MVP conversation. He only played in five games last season. In those five games, however, Prescott put up big numbers with a 68 completion percentage, 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions.

When everything was said and done for the Cowboys last season, they finished the year with a 6-10 record, which was good enough for third in the NFC East. They were a laughingstock to their rivals. Jerry Jones and company feel they have improved the roster a lot this year, and the return of Dak Prescott doesn't hurt either.

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Injuries On Offense Put Team Behind 8-Ball

All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Prescott looks this season. He seems to have a chip on his shoulder, has a new big contract, and is looking to prove that he deserves to be in the conversation for being a top-five NFL quarterback.

Expect to see Prescott force Madden 22 to adjust their ratings for him upward throughout the 2021 season. He could end up around the 90 overall rating by the end of the year.