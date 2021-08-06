Cowboys at Canton: Winners and Losers from Hall of Fame Game

Locked On Cowboys: Winners and Losers From The Cowboys First Preseason Game

If Thursday night's outing was a typical NFL regular-season game, or even a playoff game, then the answer to the headline question - "Who are the Winners and Losers?'' - would be easy.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the winners and the Dallas Cowboys were the losers, by a 16-3 score.

However, luckily for the Cowboys, it was merely a preseason contest, which means the outcome of the game will not count toward much of anything. It would have been nice to seal a win but as long as the team improves, there's positives to take away.

Two of the biggest positives from the game came from the offensive line and the rookie class.

The offensive line saw the return of tackle La'el Collins after missing all of last season with a hip injury, and versatility from Connor Williams being able to play guard and center (though the shotgun snaps need work).

The defensive rookies also gave Cowboys fans reason to get excited. First-round pick Micah Parsons was electric, third-round cornerback Nahshon Wright (despite giving up a long one) proved his value and fourth-round linebacker Jabril Cox led the team in tackles with five.

