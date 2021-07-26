Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForum
Search

Cowboys Camp: Naming The Early Stars in Oxnard

Locked On Cowboys: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Recap - Practice No. 2 and No. 3
Author:
Publish date:

It's the early days of Dallas Cowboys training camp and storylines are developing on a daily basis.

One of the biggest question marks heading into the season is where rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is going to line up. Will he play inside, where he played most of his college snaps at Penn State? Or will he move outside due to the logjam created by big-name linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith?

Another intriguing development is the growth of second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb. Last year, Lamb caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns with the majority of those coming from backup quarterbacks. With star wideout Amari Cooper starting training camp on the PUP list, opportunity is knocking for Lamb to get more reps and to be able to stand out as the best receiver on the field.

READ MORE: Rodgers Makes Controversial Packers Call; Cowboys at Peace With Dak

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool recap last weekend's Friday and Saturday practices for the Cowboys.

Marcus and Landon also look at which players have stood out on both sides of the football, and detail Lamb's performance early in camp.

The pair also discuss what to expect from Parsons and all of the linebackers in Dan Quinn's defense.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Safeties 'A Mess'; Jerry Jones Reveals Malik Hooker Plan

mahomes dak
News

Dak Prescott: From 'Bad Beat' to 'Best Bet'?

micah dak
Podcasts

Cowboys Camp: Naming The Early Stars in Oxnard

On the Day Dak Is Tagged, Amari Cooper Re-Signs with the Dallas Cowboys
News

Amari Cooper: Cowboys Injury Update & Madden 22 Player Ratings

NFL-Aaron-Rodgers-Green-Bay-Packers-Dak-Prescott-Dallas-Cowboys
News

Rodgers Makes Controversial Packers Call; Cowboys at Peace With Dak

cow camp blowup
Podcasts

Cowboys Training Camp Week 1 Notes & Observations

dak red camp mcc
News

Cowboys' Jerry Hints At Dak Vaccination Status; What About HIPAA?

malik jerry
News

Cowboys Safeties 'A Mess'; Jerry Jones Reveals Malik Hooker Plan

Jerry-Jones-Troy-Aikman
News

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: 'I Would Consider' Hiring GM Aikman