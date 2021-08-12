Cowboys Camp: Lows, Highs & Goodbyes to Oxnard

For the past 15 years, the Dallas Cowboys have called Oxnard, California home for the start of training camp.

The beautiful weather and chance to get away is appreciated but all good things but come to an end.

Following the team's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals Saturday, the team will travel back to Frisco to resume training camp at The Star.

At this point in training camp, there have been highs, specifically on the defensive side of the ball with the development of young players including rookies Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright.

There have also been lows, with quarterback Dak Prescott injuring his shoulder early into training camp that has limited him. Prescott is looking to make a return to the field after missing 11 games last season with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper started training camp on the PUP list, but was activated earlier this week and has gotten some much-needed reps to shake off some of the rust.

READ MORE: 'Hopefully’ Hooker: Cowboys Reveal Practice Plan for New Safety

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool debate the biggest winners and losers from training camp practices at Oxnard, California.

The pair also discuss the latest news surrounding Prescott's shoulder and his upcoming MRI.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Dak Update: Cowboys Compare QB to ‘Aikman & Irvin Rolled Into One’