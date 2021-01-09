Ex Cowboys Standout Teague Evaluates Dallas Free Agents

FRISCO - From Dak Prescott to Andy Dalton to Cedrick Wilson, the Dallas Cowboys have roster questions going into 2021 and the NFL Draft. ... and we have George Teague helps us evaluate the ones to keep and the ones to ... well, not prioritize.

The Cowboys laid an egg against the New York Football Giants and ex-head coach Jason Garrett while missing out on a shot at the playoffs. Turns out that shot wasn’t there in the end, but a poor showing at The Meadowlands leaves a lot of roster questions.

Kellen Moore has chosen the offensive coordinator office space at The Star over the head coaching digs in Boise. We speculate wildly and irresponsibly on how that situation may have played out and what it means for the future of the Cowboys.

As we ‘Open The Blitzbox’ we inexplicably find fans torn about if Mike Nolan and Andy Dalton should stay or go. But we share all of those concerns with you.

Also, ‘Crimson Tide hero’ Teague previews the Alabama vs. Ohio State national championship game and let us know if the Heisman voters got it right with Alabama’s Devonta Smith.

