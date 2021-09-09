LISTEN: Cowboys Make 2 Roster Moves for Bucs Game; Any Mismatches?

As the Dallas Cowboys step into Raymond James Stadium Thursday night, they will be a considerable underdog to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Buccaneers are one of the NFL's most talented teams and they are as big of a threat to anyone to take home the Lombardi Trophy, which for them would of course mark a second year in a row.

If they are successful, it will mean quarterback Tom Brady's eighth championship, which will beat his own NFL record.

There are big moves and there are more subtle moves. On the subtle side: On Thursday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two vets from the practice squad, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and safety Darian Thompson.

Sprinkle was a 2017 fifth-round pick of Washington and with them for four years before signing this spring with Dallas. Thompson has played in 40 games for the Cowboys since joining the team in 2018 and has been a part-time starter.

Those are the subtle things. Now, for the big ones ...

Tom Brady is the one who provides quite the mismatch against the Cowboys' pass rush, which is set to feature a bunch of players making their Cowboys debuts.

DeMarcus Lawrence is the most experienced pass rusher for Dallas, but he'll face a Tampa offensive line that does a good job protecting their future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Lawrence will often line up next to Osa Odighizuwa, the team's third-round draft pick with Neville Gallimore out with an injury. Another rookie, sixth-round pick Quinton Bohanna, could also see action. This means we are seeing the most experienced player in the league taking on the most inexperienced. It's a tall task, and the Cowboys definitely have their work cut out for them. A win Thursday night will be well-deserved if they can achieve it.

