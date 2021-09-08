Road to Super Bowl LVI: Dallas Cowboys What to Watch

The 2021-22 NFL season is here. Which team will hoist Vince Lombardi Trophy?

FRISCO - The weather is cooling, Fantasy Football managers are setting rosters and it's time to kick off the 2021-22 NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their defense of the Super Bowl 55 title while quarterback Tom Brady begins his 21st NFL season.

Which team will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 13, 2022, at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles?

Although the Dallas Cowboys haven’t had a Super Bowl win since 1996, the franchise has eight appearances, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos for second most in history. The New England Patriots have the top spot with 11. The Cowboys currently have the 11th-best odds (+2900) to win this year's Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. NFL.com broke down the 56 things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVI and there are two notes on Dallas:

1. The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL regular season in must-watch fashion.

"A blockbuster whenever it would be played, but particularly big because it will show us where Dak Prescott is in his recovery, and how muscular the Bucs' push for a repeat will be."

Can Prescott and company find the end zone against a Bucs defense that allowed just 21.6 points per game last year? Tampa Bay also held opponents to a league-low 82.7 rushing yards per game on just 3.8 yards per carry. With Cowboys right guard Zack Martin, arguably their best player, likely out due to COVID, Dallas will face a challenge to get the run game going.

2. The looming question about the Dallas defense that finished last season 31st in the league.

What impact will Dan Quinn have on the Cowboys' defense?

The Dallas defense has shown some evidence of a turnaround under new coordinator Dan Quinn, and there's only one way to go after 2020's historically horrible performance.

A big football question for the entire league.: Will the 17th game lead to pronounced load management for some players?

Also, a rule change to note - Per the NFL's new jersey number guidelines, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs and linebackers can all now wear single-digit numbers.

COVID-19 will undoubtedly have an effect on this season. Fans are back in stadiums. Stars are returning from injuries. What storylines are you excited to follow during this season?