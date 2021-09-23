LISTEN: Will Amari Cooper Play Monday vs. Eagles?

Playing on Monday Night Football can be a huge advantage. It allows teams to have an extra day to prepare for their opponent or to nurse some lingering injuries a little more.

But that additional time to recover may not be enough for one injured Cowboy.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who suffered bruised ribs during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, has been limited in practice this week, leaving his status up in the air for Monday's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not having Cooper, who leads the league in receptions through two weeks, for the game against the Eagles would be a huge blow. The team is already without Michael Gallup, whose calf injury will keep him out until at least October.

This will likely mean more targets and double-teams for CeeDee Lamb, who has also been impressive in the first two games. However, with added attention, it's questionable whether Lamb will be as effective as he's been over the past two weeks.

The offense has a symbiotic relationship. Cooper and Lamb support each other and allow each other to create yards, and the receiving threat allows the rushing attack to have the ability to dominate, and vice versa. All the pieces in the offense have to be there to click, and taking a piece away from that offense could send the whole puzzle into disarray.

