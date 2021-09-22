Cowboys' WR-Turned-RB: 'Dream Come True'

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run in the Cowboys win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

FRISCO - The last time CeeDee Lamb played running back was in fifth grade. The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run on a reverse in the Cowboys win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It reminded me of 'little league' or 'pop warner', being used all over the field," Lamb said of the play. "It was fun, I enjoyed it. Definitely a dream come true, for sure."

The Lamb run was just part of the creative and balanced offense the Cowboys displayed. After Dak Prescott threw a career-high 58 pass attempts in a close season opener against Tampa Bay, running back Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for 29 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 2 win.

READ MORE: Who's Faster: CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons?

Not to be overlooked is the wild final play of the first half. After catching a short pass from Prescott, Lamb weaved through the Chargers defense as time expired, finally running a perfect option-pitch to Elliot, who dove towards the end zone but wound up two yards short of a miracle touchdown.

According to Lamb, who recently partnered with BodyArmor, Cowboys fans can expect more plays that make you leap out of your chair.

"Depends on the situation. Exciting plays, yes, you can plan on that," Lamb said. "That's how we do as an offense. It was last-minute before halftime, got nothing to lose so it was just backyard football. It'd be fun to do it again."

Lamb led the team in receiving (eight catches for 81 yards in the victory over the Chargers. The Cowboys look to improve to 3-1 in their first home game of the season. It will be a Monday Night Football special at AT&T Stadium against the NFC Division foe Philadelphia Eagles.

Riding momentum from a win in sunny California, the game marks second-year Lamb's first home opener with a stadium full of fans.

"I'm looking forward to the energy, the crowd, the fans, a home game ... It really will be my first one, to see the whole stadium full."

The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites over the Eagles, who are coming off a week two loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas' offense looks to build on its productivity, which would be "fun" for Lamb and for all of Cowboys Nation.

READ MORE: DeMarcus Ware Takes First Step Toward Pro Football Hall of Fame