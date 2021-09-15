LISTEN: How Did Cowboys' Young OL Perform vs. Buccaneers?

With Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin unable to play in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, second-year backup Connor McGovern was thrown to the wolves against a ferocious front seven.

Surprisingly, the young guard held up, playing well in Martin's absence in the 31-29 loss.

With Martin returning to the practice field Wednesday and expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, McGovern will head back to the bench. His efforts, however, didn't go unnoticed.

Third-year guard Connor Williams also made quite the impression in his 2021 debut.

The Cowboys allowed just one sack against the pass rush that consistently harassed the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, and kept star quarterback Dak Prescott upright and clean for the most part.

Having a deep offensive line will be a huge benefit to the Cowboys down the line and it makes them that much more dangerous as an offense.

