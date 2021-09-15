Getting To Know The Enemy - L.A. Chargers

After a heartbreaking loss in week 1 to the Buccaneers, the Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to face the 1-0 Chargers. – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

The Dallas Cowboys showed they can dance with the big boys last Thursday in a heartbreaking, last-minute loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

READ MORE: Cowboys Mock Draft: Grabbing First-Round Pass Rush Help

The Cowboys now travel to the other side of the country to Los Angeles, California and SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

What went right for Dallas in the opening day loss? Starting quarterback Dak Prescott played well, the offensive line showed they’ve got something for opposing defenses in 2021 and running back Ezekiel Elliott appears to have recovered from his abysmal 2020 season. Elliott didn’t show it on the stat sheet, as the Cowboys’ rushing attack was stymied by the Buccaneers’ defense, but he did make the most of the few holes he had and blocked well picking up blitzes.

LISTEN: Is Cowboys' La'el Collins Worth The Trouble?

What can the Cowboys expect from the Chargers in week 2? They’re coming off a 20-16 win over Cowboys’ division opponent Washington, in a game where Chargers’ starting quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 337 yards and went 31 for 47 with one touchdown and one interception. This was against a Washington defense that’s arguably one of the best in the league. But Los Angeles was able to move the ball seemingly at will against that defense and dominate the time of possession 36:03 – 23:57.

The Cowboys’ defense will have their hands full while the offense may have difficulty moving the ball on the ground once again. Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on our new forums, or on Twitter: @CowboysDailyPod and @IndyCarTim. To submit a question for the show please email us at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.

CONTINUE READING: History Says Cowboys Face Must-Win Sunday in L.A.