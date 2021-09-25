LISTEN: Will Monday Night Be Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts' 'Arrival' Game?

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to make his seventh NFL start Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts has won just two of his first six starts, making him a question mark as to whether he should be the franchise quarterback of the future in Philadelphia. However, a big win on Monday Night Football on the road against the Cowboys could be the game that propels Hurts to a new level.

In his start against the Cowboys last season, Hurts threw for a career-high 342 yards and a touchdown, but also two costly interceptions in a loss. This is the first time in Hurts' career where he is facing a team he has seen before, but the Cowboys' defense isn't the same as it was a year ago.

Rookie Micah Parsons is making an impact at linebacker and defensive end, cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in each of the first two games and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has completely flipped the script on 2020 when the Cowboys were historically horrible.

It's an improved defense and a prime-time stage, which raises the stakes for Hurts and the Eagles. A win Monday night would be the biggest of his young career.

READ MORE: How to Watch: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher invites Gino Cammilleri of Locked On Eagles preview the Week 3 matchup between the Eagles and the Cowboys.

They touch on each team's biggest strength and weakness and if Hurts can develop into the Eagles' franchise quarterback.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper to Play vs. Eagles with ‘Cracked Rib’: GAME DAY