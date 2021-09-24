Cowboys’ Amari To Play vs. Eagles with ‘Cracked Rib’

Cowboys, Eagles looking to go 2-1 to possibly take early-season NFC East lead

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys play their first game in AT&T Stadium of the season, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in front of an expected rowdy crowd of more than 90,000. Both teams are looking to go 2-1 to possibly take the division lead in the NFC East battle.

It is the 125th matchup between the two foes.

QB PLAY: In two games, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has 454 yards, three touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is completing 76.5 percent of his passes for 640 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. With Michael Gallup out (calf injury), CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper have combined for 348 receiving yards and three touchdowns while tight end Dalton Schultz has surprised with eight receptions.

But Cooper looms as a notable storyline. …

READ MORE: Who's Faster: CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons?

FUN FACT: Nick Sirianni makes his head coaching divisional debut for the Eagles.

INJURY UPDATES: Cooper said he suffered a cracked rib in the season opener, and we know the injury was aggravated in Week 2.

He plans to play Monday night against the Eagles.

“It’s getting better every day,” Cooper said. “I’ll be ready.”

Also set to go on the other side of the ball: defensive end Randy Gregory, who has tormented Philly in his five career games against them, is coming off the COVID list.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

ODDS: The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel over the Eagles. The over/under is 51.5 total points.

GAME TIME: 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX

TV/RADIO: ESPN, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run on a reverse in the Cowboys win against the Los Angeles Chargers:

"It reminded me of 'little league' or 'pop warner', being used all over the field," Lamb said of the play. "It was fun, I enjoyed it. Definitely a dream come true, for sure."

READ MORE: "A Dream Come True" for CeeDee Lamb to Play Running Back