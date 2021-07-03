Cowboys Defense: Who Is The Weakest Link?

The Dallas Cowboys still have a lot of work to do on defense. – The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense is generally considered to be the weakest side of the ball between the “three phases,” offense, defense, and special teams.

Who is … “The Weakest Link”?

While the offense could be an NFL powerhouse in 2021, if the defense can’t perform well enough, then it could be another lost season for the Cowboys.

The team tried to address some of the weaknesses on defense through the recent NFL Draft, drafting eight of eleven players on defense. Additionally, some players were added on defense through free agency.

But where it stands today, a few weeks out of training camp, where are the “weak links” on the defensive side of the ball?

There are several. Which ones are the most worrisome and the least likely to be improved upon? Let’s discuss!

