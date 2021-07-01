Cowboys Camp: How Will We Know If This Is A Playoff Team?

The Dallas Cowboys might be entering the 2021 season with more excitement than ever. Dak is back. Zeke is ready to put his worst season behind him. The Cowboys are ready for a deep playoff run in 2021. - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2018. ... and we are looking for some signs.

Missing the playoffs in 2020 meant for the first time since 2010-2013 meant a Cowboys absence from the postseason in consecutive years - a bad trend.

How will we know when there's a turnaround? How much will Oxnard help?

The organization would like to end that drought in 2021. Quarterback Dak Prescott is back from his injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott is anxious to forget his worst season since joining the team.

And with the defense coming off a historically bad season, new additions to that side of the ball, through both free agency and the draft, leaves hope that improvement on defense can help lead this club to that coveted playoff berth in 2020.

CowboysSI.com will be in Oxnard, in person, and we're excited to watch the "tell-tale signs'' unveil themselves.

Let’s discuss!

