Micah & Co.: How Can Cowboys Use All These Linebackers?

FRISCO - Where are all these linebackers going to play?

For all the talk about the Dallas Cowboys' carryover linebackers being "on alert,'' the fact is, there is no immediate plan to divorce Jaylon Smith or Leighton Vander Esch.

But Micah Parsons is here. And Jabril Cox is here. And Keanu Neal is here. So ... how to use them all?

As the NFL Draft is over, the focus turns to undrafted free agents and excitement mounts for training camp. A new defense and a new defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn awaits Cowboys fans, and now, thanks to the draft, two new linebackers. It appears the linebacker shake-up is in full effect as the Cowboys have declined the fifth-year option for the ‘Wolf Hunter’, Vander Esch.

Are Parsons and Cox the future of the Cowboys linebacker corps beyond 2021? And what about the present? Let’s discuss!

