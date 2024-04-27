Cowboys select Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland with 56th pick
The Dallas Cowboys have added some needed help to their pass-rush group by selecting Western Michigan edge Marshawn Kneeland.
Among the free-agent losses for the Cowboys was Dorrance Armstrong, who signed with the Washington Commanders. Kneeland will help fill the void left behind. Kneeland had 28 tackles for a loss during his career -- he likely would have had more if not for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season -- along with 13 sacks (4.5 in 2023).
Kneeland was a versatile player for Western Michigan. He dealt with a couple injuries over the years. including an elbow injury that cost him two games last season and a calf injury that cost him three games in 2022. He was named Second-Team All-MAC in 2023 and led the team in sacks.
With more development, Kneeland can become a really good defensive end for the Cowboys. He is very nice against the run and has room to grow as a pass-rusher, but the upside is there. The Cowboys get good value on Kneeland with the 56th pick.