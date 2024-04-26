Cowboys select Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton with 29th pick
The Cowboys have begun retooling their offensive line by selecting Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick of the draft.
Offensive line was certainly a top need entering the draft for the Cowboys after losing left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz in free agency. The addition of Guyton helps fill the void left behind by Tyron Smith and also should allow the Cowboys to keep Tyler Smith at guard, where he was Second-Team All-Pro in 2023.
Guyton, 6'7", 330 pounds, is a little bit of a projection for the Cowboys. He only had 15 career starts in college, most at right tackle. He does have the talent to play on either side. Terrence Steele is currently projected as the other starting tackle for the Cowboys with Smith at left guard, Brock Hoffman at center and Zack Martin at right guard.