10 Players to Watch in Dolphins Preseason Finale ... And How They Fared

Revisiting the performance of those Miami Dolphins players who had the most at stake in the game at Jacksonville

The Miami Dolphins closed out their preseason schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, and it was one final chance for young players to make their case on the field for either a roster spot or a bigger on offense, defense or special teams.

As head coach Mike McDaniel had indicated, Tua Tagovailoa and his starters played in the first half of this game, but it's happened after those players called it a night that could have made the biggest difference in how the Dolphins roster ends up being assembled.

Before the game, we identified 10 players with a lot at stake in this preseason finale and examine how they fared:

QB SKYLAR THOMPSON

Before the game: The question is here isn't about Thompson making the roster because's got a spot on it along with Tagovailoa and Mike White, but Thompson could provide a strong argument for him winning the backup job if he can have the same kind of success he enjoyed in the 28-3 victory against the Houston Texans last weekend.

During the game: This really didn't turn out to be a statement game for Thompson; in fact, it was the opposite. It wasn't merely the fact that he threw two interceptions, but rather the decision-making process involved in both throws. They were the kind of plays that will make McDaniel think long and hard about giving him the job ahead of Mike White.

RB SALVON AHMED

Before the game: Along with Thompson, Ahmed really stood out offensively against Houston with more than 130 yards of offense, which combined with rookie De'Von Achane's shoulder injury — and now questionable status for the start of the regular season — might have solidified his roster spot. Ahmed could cement it — not factoring the Jonathan Taylor wild card here — with another strong outing against Jacksonville.

During the game: Ahmed's night ended early after he was sidelined by a questionable hit (might even call it a cheap shot), though McDaniel indicated afterward that Ahmed did pass a quick neurological test and the running back was on the sideline with his teammates at the end. More significantly, Ahmed had a 42-yard run that once again showcased his speed and likely cemented his spot on the roster.

TE JULIAN HILL

Before the game: A young tight end figures to make the 53-man roster along with Durham Smythe and whatever other veteran the Dolphins decide to keep (Tyler Kroft maybe), and Hill maybe has been the most impressive of those young players. If he could make something happen against Jacksonville's first-team defense, that could be huge for him.

During the game: Hill played by far the most snaps of any tight end on the roster against Jacksonville and by all accounts he did a solid job in run blocking. But he dropped the only pass thrown in his direction, and Hill's margin for error really wasn't very big in the first place.

TE TANNER CONNER

Before the game: Like Hill, Conner joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent and he impressed enough in the 2022 camp that he earned a roster spot. But after a developmental rookie season where he wasn't used on offense after dropping two passes in October, his 2023 camp began only this week after spending the summer on PUP. A strong performance against Jacksonville would help remind Dolphins coaches why they liked him so much last year.

During the game: After being activated earlier in the week, Conner saw his first preseason action of the year, but he really wasn't very noticeable in his 20 offensive snaps. His best hope of making the roster is for his coaches to remember his work from last summer and in the spring.

OL ISAIAH WYNN

Before the game: Wynn appears to have pulled ahead in the battle for the starting left guard job, and maybe only a collapse against the Jaguars would keep him from getting it. Wynn has to make sure that doesn't happen.

After the game: With Liam Eichenberg sitting out a second consecutive game, Lester Cotton getting work at right guard and Robert Jones sidelined by a knee injury, we can change "pulled ahead" to pretty much has locked up. Wynn played 30 snaps against the Jaguars and overall was solid.

OL LESTER COTTON

Before the game: Cotton was among those who appeared to be competing for that left guard spot and he had some really nice work before he was kept out of the Houston game with a massively untimely injury. With that battle for backup spots on the offensive line pretty tight, Cotton would be advised to play well against Jacksonville or else he could find himself going from competing for a starting job to being cut.

During the game: Cotton has a solid out against the Jaguars while playing 33 snaps, especially doing good work in pass protection, and his chances of making the roster very well could depend on whether the Dolphins decide to keep nine offensive linemen.

DT BRANDON PILI

Before the game: Among rookie free agents, Pili just might be the one best positioned to earn a roster spot because of the Dolphins' lack of depth among interior defensive linemen and because former Lions fourth-round pick Da'Shawn Hand has been sidelined by an apparent knee injury. Pili is a big guy with some mobility and those are hard to find, and it just might be that a strong performance against Jacksonville cements his roster spot.

During the game: Pili got a major opportunity in this game when he got to start alongside Raekwon Davis, with Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler sitting out the game. But it was a really rough night for the run defense, which allowed gaping holes up front. Pili still has a high ceiling, but this performance did nothing to help his chances of making the 53-man roster.

LB CHANNING TINDALL

Before the game: We've put Tindall on this list before and he's back again because it's just impossible to say right now that he's got a roster spot locked up — at least from this vantage point. Yes, it might be considered a surprise if the Dolphins parted ways with their 2022 top pick (albeit in the third round), but he still could help his cause with a strong final statement.

During the game: Tindall was credited with one tackle while playing defense, but it's the fact that he played nine special teams snaps — among the highest totals on the team — that might be the best indication that he'll be on the 53.

S VERONE McKINLEY III

Before the game: Secondary coach Renaldo Hill raised some eyebrows when he included McKinley among the three players still in contention for the starting safety job opposite Jevon Holland along with DeShon Elliott and Elijah Campbell. It was a surprise because McKinley averaged 15 snaps on defense the final three games of the 2022 regular season, played one snap in the playoff game at Buffalo and hadn't really stood out in camp. Making a big play or two in this game certainly would help his cause.

During the game: To be honest, we're still kind of shocked by Hill's comment based on the body of work and what we've seen this summer. But McKinley played the most snaps of anybody on defense for the Dolphins yesterday with 39, one more than Elliott. With Campbell having sustained what looks like a significant knee injury in the game, the competition (based on Hill's comments) might be down to McKinley and Elliott, and McKinley didn't do anything significant enough to make us think he'll be able to overtake the veteran free agent acquisition for the job.

S TRILL WILLIAMS

Before the game: We had Williams in this spot last week, but unfortunately for him he didn't make the stat sheet while playing 17 snaps on defense (though he also didn't give up any plays). The bottom line is that as promising as Williams looked like summer before he tore an ACL in the preseason opener, making the 53-man roster in 2023 appears a dicey proposition at this point.

During the game: Williams played six special teams snaps, which can be viewed as a positive in his quest to earn a roster spot, but getting only five snaps on defense after getting 17 against Houston doesn't bode well.

