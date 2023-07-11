2023 Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

The Dolphins will have a lot of options for their running game, but could it end up being too many options?

The Miami Dolphins approached the offseason like a team contending for the Super Bowl. They made a big splash by trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsay and bringing in highly touted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Dolphins are looking to build off last year’s success, which saw them finish 9-8 and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, extending Miami’s playoff winless streak to 22 seasons.

To prepare fans for a highly anticipated season, we’ve decided to break down each positional group on the roster by giving an outlook for each player, awarding superlatives, and analyzing key questions.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACK/FULLBACK OUTLOOKS

Raheem Mostert

2022 Stats: 181 carries, 891 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 31 receptions, 202 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

2023 Outlook: Mostert enters this season likely as a mainstay in Miami’s backfield. He certainly can reach a new level this season, but Mostert’s 2022 performance is underrated relative to his career.

He eclipsed 800 rushing yards for the first time, almost doubled his career high in receptions and finished with the most runs over 10 yards of his career. Still, compared to other primary backs across the league, Mostert’s numbers don’t look overly impressive.

This season, he’ll have an opportunity to earn the lion's share of the team’s carries, assuming the Dolphins don’t sign Dalvin Cook.

A renewed commitment to the running game and continued good health could allow Mostert to finally hit the 1,000-yard mark this season.

Jeff Wilson Jr.

2022 Stats (Dolphins/49ers): 176 carries, 860 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 22 receptions, 185 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

2023 Outlook: The Dolphins traded for Wilson in the middle of the 2022 season, giving them another running back with whom head coach Mike McDaniel worked in San Francisco.

Wilson rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Dolphins. That production was enough for the team to bring him back, but he’s got more competition this season with De’Von Achane entering the fray.

Wilson could land anywhere from RB1 to RB3 on Miami’s depth chart. Although it’s more likely he competes with Mostert for the Dolphins’ primary ball carrier, running back play is volatile yearly.

Thanks to his familiarity with the scheme and experience, Wilson could push Mostert to something closer to a 50/50 split.

De’Von Achane

2022 Stats (college): 196 carries, 1,102 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 36 receptions, 196 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns.

2023 Outlook: The Dolphins selected Achane with the 84th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, making him the earliest running back selection since Kenyan Drake went No. 73 in 2016.

Achane’s calling card is his speed — something we know McDaniel covets — after he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL combine. His ability to break off big runs should immediately help Miami’s offense.

The question is whether Achane can be consistent enough as a rookie to rip a lot of carries away from veterans like Mostert and Wilson. Achane could end up being the Dolphins’ best back if he hits his ceiling.

If he struggles with the transition to the NFL, he’ll likely see a lot of “gadget” usage in 2023.

Myles Gaskin

2022 Stats: 10 carries, 26 yards, 4 receptions, 28 receiving yards

2023 Outlook: In previous years, Gaskin was in contention to be one of the Dolphins’ main backs. This season, he’s likely fighting for a roster spot in a crowded running back room.

Gaskin was inactive for 11 games last season and was placed on injured reserve Dec. 27, ending his season. His best chance to make the roster is by leveraging his pass-catching ability.

He’s still the best pass catcher the team has at running back, although if last season is any indication, that might not be enough for him to stick around this season.

Salvon Ahmed

2022 Stats: 12 carries, 64 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 1 reception, 8 receiving yards

2023 Outlook: Like Gaskin, Ahmed could be on the outside looking in for a 53-man roster spot this season. Ahmed’s running style is more of a scheme fit, and he also worked with McDaniel in San Francisco.

If he does make the roster, it’ll likely be on the back of an impressive preseason and training camp.

Chris Brooks

2022 Stats (college): 130 carries, 817 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 10 receptions, 98 receiving yards

2023 Outlook: Brooks will have an uphill battle to make the roster, but he could stick on the practice squad with an impressive preseason.

Alec Ingold

2022 Stats: 6 carries, 8 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 15 receptions, 105 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

2023 Outlook: Stats don’t show Ingold’s impact on Miami’s offense, especially considering the quality of pass catcher with whom he’s competing for touches.

Ingold did a solid job in the running game last season and caught most of the passes thrown his way. He’s an incumbent starter, and it would be surprising to see him lose that spot.

John Lovett

2022 Stats: Did Not Play

2023 Outlook: It would take an injury to Ingold for Lovett to become Miami’s new starting fullback. It’s more likely Lovett will have to win his way onto the 53-man roster on special teams.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACK SUPERLATIVES

Fastest: De’Von Achane

Best Vision: Raheem Mostert

Best Contact Balance: Jeff Wilson

Best Pass Catcher: Myles Gaskin

Most Consistent: Raheem Mostert

Best Blocker: Alec Ingold

MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR DOLPHINS RBs

How Do Carries Get Divided?

Assuming the Dolphins don’t sign Cook, their current backfield profiles as a potential three-way split between Mostert, Wilson and Achane. That looks like a solid group capable of providing the Dolphins with at least an average run game on paper.

However, deciding which running back gets most of the team’s workload will be interesting. The Dolphins must balance riding the hot hand and ensuring all three backs stay engaged.

Last season, Mostert accounted for 53 percent of the team’s carries, according to Sports Info Solutions. Wilson, who played only eight games with the Dolphins, accounted for 23 percent.

A similar split this season would make sense, but Achane throws a wrench into that equation. The Dolphins spent one of their two top 100 picks on the Texas A&M product. His speed and draft slot will create some pressure for him to play sooner rather than later.

It’s a good problem to have three running backs capable of leading the offense, but it’s a problem nonetheless.

The Dolphins coaching staff has discussed a renewed commitment to running the football in 2023. The team finished second-to-last in rushing attempts last season with 390. More carries should allow the coaching staff to work in all three backs evenly.

Miami needs to find more balance on offense this season. The Dolphins’ lack of running game allowed teams like the Chargers and 49ers to craft game plans to stop the Dolphins offense in its tracks.

They clogged up the middle of the field and pressed Miami’s receivers, throwing off the timing of routes. Other teams will try to use the defensive formula the Chargers and 49ers used last season. However, that strategy usually results in light boxes, allowing for easy running lanes.

Finding the right mix of Mostert, Wilson and Achane will go a long way to countering defenses trying to use those game plans.