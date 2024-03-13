Ahmed Returning to Dolphins Backfield

Running back Salvon Ahmed will be back for a fifth season in Miami

Salvon Ahmed is going to give another shot at carving a bigger role for himself in the Miami Dolphins offense.

The speedy running back will return for a fifth season in Miami after agreeing to terms on a one-year contract, reportedly worth $1.2 million.

Ahmed first joined the Dolphins in 2020 when he was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and then was re-signed to one-year deals in 2022 as an exclusive-rights free agent, 2023 as a restricted free agent and now as a pending unrestricted free agent.

He was one of the four free agent running backs who all re-signed with the Dolphins last offseason, along with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin.

Ahmed has been a complementary running back for the offense with zero starts the past three seasons after making four starts in 2020 as a rookie when he had the 100-yard rushing performance of his career, a 122-yard outing in a 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

In his four NFL seasons, Ahmed has rushed for 593 yards and caught 40 passes.

After flashing in the 2023 preseason, Ahmed wound up fourth on the running back depth chart with the emerging of rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane.

Ahmed will have to impress early and often to get some kind of role on offense in 2024 because not only are Mostert, Achane and Wilson back from last season, but so is Chris Brooks, who looked impressive in his limited action as a rookie free agent in 2023.

THE DOLPHINS FREE AGENCY SCORECARD

Ahmed became the fifth pending free agent the Dolphins have re-signed so far this offseason, following punter Jake Bailey, cornerback Nik Needham and pending RFAs Robert Jones and Elijah Campbell.

Remaining impending UFAs include C Connor Williams, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Braxton Berrios, G/T Isaiah Wynn, S DeShon Elliott, WR Chase Claypool, CB Eli Apple, T Kendall Lamm, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Justin Bethel, WR Robbie Chosen, EDGE Bruce Irvin, EDGE Justin Houston, EDGE Melvin Ingram, C Jonotthan Harrison, WR River Cracraft, DT Da'Shawn Hand and LB Calvin Munson.

Five Dolphins free agents already have agreed to terms with another team: DT Christin Wilkins (Las Vegas), G Robert Hunt (Carolina), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota), S Brandon Jones (Denver) and DT Raekwon Davis (Indianapolis).