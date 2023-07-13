2023 Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

The Dolphins are hoping to get intangible contributions from a group that lacks star power

The Miami Dolphins approached the offseason like a team contending for the Super Bowl. They made a big splash by trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsay and bringing in highly touted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Dolphins are looking to build off last year’s success, which saw them finish 9-8 and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, extending Miami’s playoff winless streak to 22 seasons.

To prepare fans for a highly anticipated season, we’ve decided to break down each positional group on the roster by giving an outlook for each player, awarding superlatives, and analyzing key questions.

DOLPHINS TIGHT END OUTLOOKS

Durham Smythe

2022 Stats: 15 receptions, 129 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 8.6 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Smythe is the only returning contributor in the tight end room from last season. He figures to be the team’s primary starter despite his underwhelming receiving numbers.

Smythe is a respectable run blocker who knows the Dolphins’ offense and is a reliable target on underneath passing concepts. The next step for Smythe will be to become an above-average run blocker by improving his natural strength and hand placement.

Eric Saubert

2022 Stats (Broncos): 15 receptions, 148 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 9.9 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: The Dolphins signed Saubert to a one-year, $1.6 million contract this offseason. Overall, he’s pretty similar to Smythe regarding his skill set and production.

Saubert is an average run blocker who makes the most of limited targets in the receiving game. It would be a surprise to see Saubert unseat Smythe out of camp, but he’ll likely see the field when the Dolphins use 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends).

Tyler Kroft

2022 Stats (49ers): 4 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 14.3 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Kroft was a late addition this offseason, giving the Dolphins more veteran depth at tight end.

A few things are going Kroft’s way when it comes to making the roster and contributing this season. First, he spent last season with the 49ers learning a similar offense to Miami’s. Second, he’s the most experienced tight end on the roster.

Kroft has an uphill battle to make an impact over Smythe and Saubert. If he does make the team, it likely will be because his blocking stood out during training camp.

Tanner Conner

2022 Stats: No Receiving Stats

2023 Outlook: Conner made the Dolphins roster as a UDFA from Idaho State last season. He played in 13 games but did record any receiving stats on three targets.

Conner is a freak athlete who changed positions from wide receiver last offseason. He was always going to be a long-term project, so making the team last season was a win in its own right.

This year, he’ll have more competition for the “developmental” tight end spot, which could land him on the practice squad or be released outright.

Elijah Higgins

2022 Stats (college): 59 receptions, 704 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 11.9 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Miami selected Higgins in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Stanford. Higgins is similar to Conner in many ways; the Stanford product is also changing positions from wide receiver to tight end in his first NFL season.

Additionally, Higgins is an above-average athlete capable of creating big plays — like Conner was at Idaho State. Higgins figures to land on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the team.

Julian Hill

2022 Stats (college): 38 receptions, 658 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 17.3 yards per reception

2023 Outlook: Hill is a UDFA out of Campbell who likely will have to earn his way onto the practice squad with special teams work.

DOLPHINS TIGHT END SUPERLATIVES

Best Blocker: Tyler Kroft

Best Receiver: Elijah Higgins

Most Reliable: Durham Smythe

MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR DOLPHINS TEs

Who will step up in the running game?

Tight end was viewed as a position of need for the Dolphins this season. Mike Gesicki signed with the Patriots, and the team struggled to get production from that spot in 2022.

Well, the Dolphins didn’t do much to address the position this offseason, choosing to sign two low-level free agents (Kroft, Saubert) and draft Higgins in the sixth round. Those moves point to a shift in how Miami views the tight end position.

They care more about run blocking than receiving ability. Gesicki never fit with Coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme because he couldn’t block. Tight end coach Jon Embree spoke at length about finding better blocking production at tight end last season.

On film, the team’s running game suffered because the Dolphins lacked a solid blocking tight end. The Dolphins run a lot of outside zone concepts, which requires tight ends to deal with defensive linemen and seal outside rushing lanes.

If the Dolphins want to become a more complete, balanced offense, they have to get above-average blocking ability from some combination of Smythe, Saubert and maybe Kroft.

Conner, Higgins and Hill profile more as developmental projects with receiving upside. The Dolphins don’t value that archetype a ton with McDaniel at the helm.

Expectations for Miami’s tight ends need to be recalibrated for this season. The most impact they can have in 2023 is in the running the game. Smythe, Saubert and Kroft haven’t proven to be difference-makers in the running game yet. So, the Dolphins are betting they improve this offseason.

Is relying on the current group wise? History says no, but there’s a chance one of the unheralded players will step up this year.