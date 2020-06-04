Flores Offers Tua Update

AllDolphins
There's only so much that players around the league can do during this virtual offseason, but from the looks of it, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taking care of his business.

The fifth overall pick from the University of Alabama certainly could use practice reps as he begins his NFL career, but that's obviously not possible at the moment.

So all Tua — and every other Dolphins player, really — can do is try to absorb all the information he can during virtual meetings with his coaches and continue to work out and train to maintain the best possible physical condition so he's ready to compete once training camp kicks off.

RELATED: Former Dolphins and Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich has strong comments about Tua

One other factor with Tagovailoa deals with his hip, which by all accounts is doing fine, though the Dolphins certainly would like to get a good close-up look.

Head Coach Brian Flores talked about how his rookies have been progressing through this unusual offseason, though he was asked specifically about Tua.

“The rookies in general, I think they’ve all, based on what we can do, they’ve all done a good job," Flores said. "They’re all in meetings, they’re all learning, they’re all doing everything they can possibly do to pick up the information, to train. Quite honestly, it’s hard not to have your hands on them.

"Specific to Tua, he’s working hard, he’s picking up the information, but you want to get your hands on them, quite honestly. I think they are all doing a good job. I think they all have a long way to go. Again, specific to the injury, I haven’t seen him. Our doctors haven’t seen him. To give you any information on that or try to, I shouldn’t do that."

Of course, Tua's physical condition will play a role in whether he can challenge for the starting quarterback job right away, and so will his ability to pick up the offense and put everything into application on the field.

RELATED: Is Tua being the opening-day starter a 'foregone conclusion'?

At the very least, for now it appears he's doing what he needs to be doing.

