The big debate as to when and how much first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa should play as a rookie for the Miami Dolphins continues, and it's likely to keep going until the start of the regular season.

While most of the debate in the weeks after the draft centered more around whether the Dolphins should redshirt Tagovailoa in 2020, there's also been some conversation as to whether Tua could be in the lineup for the opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 13.

A longtime NFL columnist believes that's actually not much of a debate, based on his conversations with coaches around the league.

"According to every coach I've spoken to, it's a forgone conclusion that he will beat out veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and start Week 1 against the Patriots on Sept. 13," Mike Freeman wrote in his weekly 10-point stance. "It's difficult to put into words how high some coaches are on Tagovailoa. They think that when we look back at this draft, he will be one of the best, if not the best, players from it.

"Tagovailoa's adaptability and smarts fuel their optimism, as they think he'll fit in any offensive system and will grow rapidly in the pros. His injury history is a legitimate concern, but these coaches believe in his ability to beat out Fitzpatrick and start right away."

I've maintained all along that there's no reason for the Dolphins to hold Tagovailoa back if he's ready to start Week 1, just as it makes no sense to rush him before he's fully ready from all aspects (physically, comfort level with the offense) because he's the long-term quarterback for this franchise.

Freeman's stance goes against the odds, which have Fitzpatrick as the favorite to start that Week 1 game at New England.

Fitzpatrick, who won team MVP honors in 2019, has repeated that he wants to start but will do everything he can to help Tagovailoa.