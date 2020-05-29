AllDolphins
Flores Releases Statement Regarding Death of George Floyd

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores, one of four minority head coaches in the NFL, released a statement to ESPN Dolphins beat writer Cameron Wolfe on Friday morning in the aftermath of the recent killings of African-Americans Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday evening after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down with his knee on the back of his neck for nine minutes, an incident that was captured on a video that went viral and showed Floyd repeating that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin, who was one of four police officers around Floyd at the time, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

"I've had the privilege of being a part of many different circles that have included some very powerful and influential people of all different races and genders," Flores said. "The events of the last few weeks have brought some of the memories of those conversations back to light. I vividly remember the Colin Kaepernick conversations. 'Don't ever disrespect the flag' was the phrase that I heard over and over again. This idea that players were kneeling in support of social justice was something some people couldn't wrap their head around. The outrage that I saw in the media and the anger I felt in some of my own private conversations caused me to sever a few long-standing friendships.

"Most recently, I've had conversations about incentivizing teams for hiring minorities. Again, there was some outrage in the media and talks that this would cause division amongst coaches, executives and ownership. I bring these situations up because I haven't seen the same OUTRAGE from people of influence when the conversation turns to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and most recently George Floyd. Many people who broadcast their opinions on kneeling or on the hiring of minorities don't seem to have an opinion on the recent murders of these young black men and women. I think many of them QUIETLY say that watching George Floyd plead for help is one of the more horrible things they have seen, but it's said amongst themselves where no one can hear. Broadcasting THAT opinion clearly is not important enough.

"I lead a group of young men who have the potential to make a real impact in this world. My message to them and anyone else who wants to listen is that honesty, transparency, and empathy go a long way in bringing people together and making change. I hope that the tragedies of the last few weeks will open our hearts and minds to a better way of communicating and hopefully create that change."

The other minority head coaches in the NFL are Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers and Ron Rivera of the Washington Redskins.

