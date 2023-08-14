Dalvin Cook reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets that could pay him $8.6 million if incentives are achieved

Despite all his batting of the eyes and flirtation with the Miami Dolphins, his hometown team, Dalvin Cook wound up signing with the New York Jets on Monday.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection, who has rushed for more than 1,100 for four straight years, likely will become the lead back for Miami's biggest AFC East rival, and now teams up with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers for what New York hopes will be a Super Bowl-contending team.

Weeks before signing with the Jets, Cook told NFL Network's Good Morning Football program that teaming up with Rodgers, his former NFC North foe, was the main reason he was considering the Jets, who he visited over a week ago.

Tailback wanted to play with Aaron Rodgers

“You always want to be around a great QB, you always want to be around somebody who you can pick his brain and learn from,” Cook said. “A-Rod is a four-time MVP. Just being around a guy like that, you can really learn a lot more and develop as a player.”

The Jets needed Cook because Breece Hall is on PUP and is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered late October of last season.

Cook's deal will pay the former Florida State standout a $7 million base salary, and features $1.6 million in incentives, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

While the Dolphins had interest in Cook, Miami was unwilling to sweeten its standing offer, which likely was far below the $7 million-a-season threshold the Jets gave the 28-year-old.

Dolphins like team's backs

"We have good players there," General Manager Chris Grier told SiriusXM back in late July, pointing out that Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson were productive in Miami's offense before injuries slowed them in the final stretch of the 2022 season.

Mostert, who averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season, gained 891 rushing yards on 181 carries and 202 yards on 31 receptions before breaking a finger in the regular season finale against the Jets.

Wilson, who the Dolphins acquired in a trade at midseason, averaged 4.7 yards a carry in his eight games with the Dolphins, rushing for 392 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 84 carries.

The Dolphins re-signed both this past offseason and intend to have them share the tailback work load.

"They have both been very good players in this league, and they have played in this system. They know Mike [McDaniel]," Grier said about Mostert and Wilson, who each played for McDaniel when he was the run game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers. "We're very happy with the group we have and we're just moving forward right now with that group."

The Dolphins also selected De'Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, and have Myles Gaskin, a two-year starter for the Dolphins, and Salvon Ahmed on the training camp roster.

Veteran tailback found teams this week

Cook became the second Pro Bowl tailback to sign Monday, nearly a month before the regular season begins.

Former Dallas Cowboys standout Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots, agreeing to a one-year deal that could pay him $8 million.

The Vikings released Cook in June for contract reasons, handing the top spot in their backfield to Alexander Mattison.

Cook, who has rushed for 5,993 yards and scored 52 touchdowns during his career, missed much of his first two seasons due to injury, but has stayed mostly healthy since 2019.

He ranks third in Vikings history in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns.