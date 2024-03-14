Dolphins Offseason Movement Tracker
Catching up on the Miami Dolphins' 2024 offseason transactions, through March 19.
They include official moves and those that have been reported (noted with an asterisk*).
DOLPHINS PLAYER ACQUISITIONS (15)
TE Jonnu Smith — Atlanta Falcons
TE Jody Fortson — Kansas City Chiefs
C Aaron Brewer - Tennessee Titans
DT Daviyon Nixon — FA
DT Isaiah Mack — FA
DT Neville Gallimore — Dallas Cowboys
DT Benito Jones — Detroit Lions
DT Jonathan Harris — Denver Broncos
LB Jordyn Brooks — Seattle Seahawks
LB Shaq Barrett — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Anthony Walker — Cleveland Browns
S Jordan Poyer — Buffalo Bills
DB Siran Neal — Buffalo Bills
CB Kendall Fuller — Washington Commanders
OL Jack Driscoll — Philadelphia Eagles
DOLPHINS PLAYER RE-SIGNINGS (8)
CB Nik Needham
P Jake Bailey
G Robert Jones
DB Elijah Campbell
RB Salvon Ahmed
DT Da'Shawn Hand
WR Braxton Berrios*
G Isaiah Wynn
DOLPHINS PLAYER DEPARTURES (11)
DT Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders)
G Robert Hunt (Carolina Panthers)
DB Brandon Jones (Denver Broncos)
LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota Vikings)
DT Raekwon Davis (Indianapolis Colts)
CB Xavien Howard (released/failed physical)
LB Jerome Baker (Seattle Seahawks)
DE Emmanuel Ogbah (released)
CB Keion Crossen (released)
S DeShon Elliott (Pittsburgh)
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (New Orleans)
DOLPHINS UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS (13)
WR River Cracraft
WR Chase Claypool
WR Robbie Chosen
TE Tyler Kroft
T Kendall Lamm
C Connor Williams
C Jonotthan Harrison
EDGE Melvin Ingram
EDGE Bruce Irvin
EDGE Justin Houston
LB Calvin Munson
CB Eli Apple
CB Justin Bethel