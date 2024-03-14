Dolphins Offseason Movement Tracker

Keep tabs on the Miami Dolphins' 2024 transactions

Catching up on the Miami Dolphins' 2024 offseason transactions, through March 19.

They include official moves and those that have been reported (noted with an asterisk*).

DOLPHINS PLAYER ACQUISITIONS (15)

TE Jonnu Smith — Atlanta Falcons

TE Jody Fortson — Kansas City Chiefs

C Aaron Brewer - Tennessee Titans

DT Daviyon Nixon — FA

DT Isaiah Mack — FA

DT Neville Gallimore — Dallas Cowboys

DT Benito Jones — Detroit Lions



DT Jonathan Harris — Denver Broncos

LB Jordyn Brooks — Seattle Seahawks

LB Shaq Barrett — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Anthony Walker — Cleveland Browns

S Jordan Poyer — Buffalo Bills

DB Siran Neal — Buffalo Bills

CB Kendall Fuller — Washington Commanders

OL Jack Driscoll — Philadelphia Eagles

DOLPHINS PLAYER RE-SIGNINGS (8)

CB Nik Needham

P Jake Bailey

G Robert Jones

DB Elijah Campbell

RB Salvon Ahmed

DT Da'Shawn Hand

WR Braxton Berrios*

G Isaiah Wynn

DOLPHINS PLAYER DEPARTURES (11)

DT Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders)

G Robert Hunt (Carolina Panthers)

DB Brandon Jones (Denver Broncos)

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota Vikings)

DT Raekwon Davis (Indianapolis Colts)

CB Xavien Howard (released/failed physical)

LB Jerome Baker (Seattle Seahawks)

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (released)

CB Keion Crossen (released)

S DeShon Elliott (Pittsburgh)

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (New Orleans)

DOLPHINS UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS (13)

WR River Cracraft

WR Chase Claypool

WR Robbie Chosen

TE Tyler Kroft

T Kendall Lamm

C Connor Williams

C Jonotthan Harrison

EDGE Melvin Ingram

EDGE Bruce Irvin

EDGE Justin Houston

LB Calvin Munson

CB Eli Apple

CB Justin Bethel