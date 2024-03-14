Skip to main content

    Dolphins Offseason Movement Tracker

    Keep tabs on the Miami Dolphins' 2024 transactions
    In this story:

    Miami Dolphins
    Catching up on the Miami Dolphins' 2024 offseason transactions, through March 19.

    They include official moves and those that have been reported (noted with an asterisk*).

    DOLPHINS PLAYER ACQUISITIONS (15)

    TE Jonnu Smith — Atlanta Falcons

    TE Jody Fortson — Kansas City Chiefs

    C Aaron Brewer - Tennessee Titans

    DT Daviyon Nixon — FA

    DT Isaiah Mack — FA

    DT Neville Gallimore — Dallas Cowboys

    DT Benito Jones — Detroit Lions

    DT Jonathan Harris — Denver Broncos

    LB Jordyn Brooks — Seattle Seahawks

    LB Shaq Barrett — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    LB Anthony Walker — Cleveland Browns

    S Jordan Poyer — Buffalo Bills

    DB Siran Neal — Buffalo Bills

    CB Kendall Fuller — Washington Commanders

    OL Jack Driscoll — Philadelphia Eagles

    DOLPHINS PLAYER RE-SIGNINGS (8)

    CB Nik Needham

    P Jake Bailey

    G Robert Jones

    DB Elijah Campbell

    RB Salvon Ahmed

    DT Da'Shawn Hand

    WR Braxton Berrios*

    G Isaiah Wynn

    DOLPHINS PLAYER DEPARTURES (11)

    DT Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders)

    G Robert Hunt (Carolina Panthers)

    DB Brandon Jones (Denver Broncos)

    LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota Vikings)

    DT Raekwon Davis (Indianapolis Colts)

    CB Xavien Howard (released/failed physical)

    LB Jerome Baker (Seattle Seahawks)

    DE Emmanuel Ogbah (released)

    CB Keion Crossen (released)

    S DeShon Elliott (Pittsburgh)

    WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (New Orleans)

    DOLPHINS UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS (13)

    WR River Cracraft

    WR Chase Claypool

    WR Robbie Chosen

    TE Tyler Kroft

    T Kendall Lamm

    C Connor Williams

    C Jonotthan Harrison

    EDGE Melvin Ingram

    EDGE Bruce Irvin

    EDGE Justin Houston

    LB Calvin Munson

    CB Eli Apple

    CB Justin Bethel
