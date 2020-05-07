We already knew who the Miami Dolphins were facing in 2020; now we know on what dates and what times.

The 2020 NFL regular was officially released Thursday night and it begins for the Dolphins with a road game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 13 and ends with a road game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 3.

The Dolphins actually will close things out with back-to-back road games, as they'll play their first-ever game in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Dec. 26 or 27 (game date to be determined).

One of the highlights on the schedule could be a potential matchup between the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL draft — Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa — when the Cincinnati Bengals come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

The Dolphins are scheduled to play one prime-time game, at Jacksonville on Thursday night, Sept. 24. It will mark the fifth consecutive time a Dolphins Thursday night game is on the road.

The Dolphins will face the New York Jets in consecutive games, on Nov. 15 in Miami and following a bye on Nov. 29 at MetLife Stadium.

Here's what the entire schedule looks like (all times Eastern):

Sept. 13, Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20, Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24, Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m. (Thursday night)

Oct. 4, Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m.

Oct. 11, Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 18, Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 25, L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Nov. 1, L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.

Nov. 8, Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 15, N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 22, Bye week

Nov. 29, Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Dec. 6, Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 13, Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 20, New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Dec. 26 or 27, Miami at Las Vegas, TBD

Jan. 3, Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

The Dolphins also announced their preseason opponents on their Facebook page, with games at Atlanta in Week 1 of the preseason, at home against Philadelphia and Detroit in Week 2 and 3, and at New Orleans in Week 4 on either Sept. 3 or 4.