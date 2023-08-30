Grier August 30 Media Session Highlights

In the aftermath of the roster moves to get down to the 53-player limit, GM Chris Grier spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Grier begins by offers thoughts and prayers for the folks who will be affected by Hurricane Idalia in northern Florida.

-- The first question has to deal with the Dolphins not pulling the trigger on deals for either Dalvin Cook or Jonathan Taylor, and Grier says he likes the team's roster and likes the running back room. That, however, won't stop him from making phone calls when major players get on the market.

-- Grier says the Dolphins can compete with AFC powerhouses like Buffalo, Cincinnati and Kansas City — not that anybody should expect him to say anything else.

-- Grier says he's friends with Chris Ballard and says there was "no exchange of offers" in regards to a potential Jonathan Taylor trade. Adds there was "nothing really close."

-- Jalen Ramsey has been fantastic with younger players in the locker room and he Grier calls his injury an opportunity for younger players. Says Ramsey will be back in 2023, though he won't put on a timetable on his return.

-- Grier declines to say whether Jaylen Waddle ever came up in his discussions with Ballard, but that he wouldn't trade him to any team.

-- In regards to contract negotiations with Christian Wilkins, Grier says there have a lot of "great dialogues." Says the Dolphins made an offer they thought was more than fair, though it obviously didn't get it done. Grier indicates that contract talks with Wilkins will be put on hold until after the season because it wouldn't be fair for the player because he needs to concentrate on the season.

-- The same thing goes with Tua Tagovailoa, whose contract situation will be revisited until after the season.

-- Dan Feeney is from the Chicago area, so the trade to the Bears worked out for him. Grier praised Feeney's work during his time with the Dolphins. Said he was signed to serve as a backup center.

-- Grier said he was proud of Noah Igbinoghene and the effort he put him in Miami, but he's excited for his new opportunity because Dallas really wanted him.

-- In regards to the three QBs who were kept, Grier points to the closeness of the guys in the room.

-- Kion Smith was perhaps the biggest surprise on the initial 53-man roster, and Grier points out he's a grinder who's gotten consistently better since arriving from Fayetteville State.

-- Grier indicates that Keion Crossen suffered a freak injury Tuesday and he'll definitely be out for the year.

