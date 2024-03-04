Expect Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to become one of the hottest talents on the free agent market

The Miami Dolphins cap complicates will force the franchise to expose one of the team's top performers to the free agent market.

Despite years of using the franchise, or transition tag to ward off other bidders, the Dolphins decision makers find themselves between a rock and a hard place with Christian Wilkins, and will reportedly not use the franchise or transition tag on the five year starter by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline.

The decision has been speculated on for weeks, and this weekend ESPN reported that the tag use wasn't expected. On Monday, NFL Network reported that Miami will definitely not use the tag on Wilkins, allowing the former Clemson standout to sign with the highest bidder without restrictions.

Miami likely opted against using the franchise tag, which would have paid Wilkins $22.1 million, or the transition tag, which would have paid him $18.5 million, because the team has less than two weeks to clear $31 million in cap space to become cap compliant with the NFL salary rules by March 13.

That means the Dolphins will spend the next week or so restructuring contracts, releasing players, and signing high paid veterans to extensions that could potentially create cap relief. If Miami had used a tag on Wilkins that cap deficit would have risen to nearly $50 million because all of the tag is guaranteed, counts on the books that season, and must be accounted for when used.

Was tag price too steep?

The Dolphins could potentially sign three top-tier free agents to multi-year deals with $18.5 million in cap space, and one of them could be Wilkins, a 28-year-old who has contributed 355 tackles, 20.5 sacks, six fumbles recovered and forced four fumbles,

The Dolphins are expected to bid on Wilkins' services, and have a better chance to retain if the bidding doesn't become outrageous because Miami's one of the few NFL teams that compete in a state that has no state taxes.

"Not surprised, but this is somebody who embodies being a Dolphins," said former Dolphins teammate Kyle Van Noy, who played with Wilkins in 2020 for one season before he was banished by the organization. "[A] captain, has gotten better every year, and does the right thing when it comes to being a true professional!

"Hopefully a team around the league sees that and begs him to join their team. This dude loves football and loves competing!!

"They always will give a bag to..... oh, nevermind. Don't matter [cause] Wilkins gonna get what he deserves!! Pay the Man!"

Van Noy, who has pre-existing beef with Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, whom he suspects advocated for his release in the 2021 offseason, is insinuating about the Dolphins' reputation of paying players from other teams as free agents, instead of rewarding its own homegrown talent.

Do Dolphins not value their own players?

That has been a long standing complaint from Dolphins players, going back to when Bill Parcells was running the franchise in the early 2000s.

In past years the Dolphins used the franchise tag to retain fellow defensive tackle Paul Soliai and Randy Starks. But Miami used the franchise and transition tag on Jarvis Landry, Olivier Vernon and Charles Clay in recent years before removing the tag, letting the players sign elsewhere, or trading them to another team, which was the case with Landry, who ended up with Cleveland.

But because of Miami's cap constraints, that doesn't seem to be an option this offseason.

What could Wilkins get paid?

Wilkins is seeking a multi-year deal that makes him one of the five highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL. That would require a four- or five-year contract that pays him north of $19 million a season and guarantees him something in the neighborhood of $55-70 million.

Miami subsequently could outbid the competition for Wilkins' services, and having no state income tax on their side could serve as a bonus. However, the Dolphins could also decide they would rather use those resources on multiple players.

Javon Hargrave, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who turned 31 last month, was the last free agent defensive tackle who switched teams after signing a pace-setting contract this time last year.

Last offseason Hargrave left the Philadelphia Eagles to join the San Francisco 49ers, who signed him to a four-year deal that could be worth $81 million. But only $40 million of that deal, which spans over the first two seasons, was guaranteed.

Hargrave earns $20 million a season for 2023 and 2024, and his 2025 salary of $20.7 million is an option year for the team, as is his 2026 salary of $22.5 million.

If Wilkins hits the free agent market, he'll be competing with Justin Madubuike (who's expected to get the franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens), Leonard Williams, Da'Quan Jones, D.J. Reader for top dollar compensation from a team seeking defensive tackle help.