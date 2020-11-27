SI.com
The Final Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Injury Report And What It Means

Alain Poupart

While the uncertain status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will dominate the headlines, it's far from the only injury question mark the Miami Dolphins have heading into their Week 12 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

And one of them involves a player who's not even on the final injury report of the week.

That would be running back Myles Gaskin, who practiced this week for the first time since being placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

Gaskin was designated to return Wednesday, giving the Dolphins a three-week window to move him to the active roster.

Head coach Brian Flores said Friday he wanted to evaluate tape of practice before making a decision on whether to activate Gaskin in time for the Jets game.

The return of Gaskin would come at a good time, considering the Dolphins ruled out fellow former University of Washington running back Salvon Ahmed on Friday.

Ahmed started each of the past two games but didn't practice all week with a shoulder injury. Ahmed was injured in the first half of the 20-13 loss against the Denver Broncos last week but was able to return to the game.

The other running backs on the 53-man roster are Patrick Laird, Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington.

Along with Ahmed, the Dolphins also ruled out rookie guard Solomon Kindley, who tried to play against Denver while nursing a foot injury but couldn't finish.

With Kindley out, rookie second-round pick Robert Hunt will get the start at right tackle and Jesse Davis, who was removed from the COVID-19 list Thursday, will start at right guard.

Also listed as questionable along with Tagovailoa was wide receiver Jakeem Grant, who sustained a hamstring injury during practice Thursday and was limited the past two days.

His absence not only would cause issues on offense considering he's played an increased role with Preston Williams on IR, but in the return game as well.

Rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene figures to handle the kickoff returns (however many of those there might be), while options as punt returners would include rookies Brandon Jones and Malcolm Perry.

There was some good news on the final injury report, and that was linebacker Kyle Van Noy not getting a game status designation after being a full participant Friday. Van Noy, who was limited in practice the past two days, has been nursing a hip injury.

For the Jets, the big news involved quarterback Sam Darnold, who did not get a game status designation, meaning he'll be back in the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury.

Darnold, however, might be without two offensive tackles, George Fant and Chuma Edoga, who both are listed as doubtful for the game Sunday. Edoga (ankle) was limited in practice Friday, while Fant (knee/ankle) didn't practice all week.

Another Jets offensive lineman, Alex Lewis, was listed as questionable after being lmited in practice Friday for non-injury-related reasons.

The only player the Jets ruled out Friday was linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, who has a hamstring injury.

