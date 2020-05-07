AllDolphins
Tannehill Keeps Coming Through for Titans

Alain Poupart

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill's first season with the Tennessee Titans hardly could have turned out better for the former Miami Dolphins first-round pick.

Now, after helping the Titans reach the AFC Championship Game with stunning playoff victories against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, Tannehill is making another significant contribution — this one off the field.

While he's back in his South Florida home during the shutdown of NFL facilities, Tannehill has been letting teammate Ben Jones stay at his home in Nashville after Jones' house lost power after a rare weather phenomenon hit the area.

“We’re still out of power,” said Jones, Tennessee’s starting center for the past four years. “(But) I’ve got a great teammate who’s not staying in Nashville right now. So, we’re able to stay at his house.

“Tannehill came in clutch for us because it got a little cold (Wednesday).”

After a pedestrian seven-year stay with the Dolphins, Tannehill came off the bench in Tennessee to replace Marcus Mariota and ended up leading the NFL in passer rating (117.5), yards per completion (13.6) and yards per attempt (9.6).

Tannehill was rewarded in the offseason when he signed a new four-year deal worth $118 million with $62 million fully guaranteed, according to overthecap.com.

The Dolphins traded Tannehill to Tennessee in March 2019 along with a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft in exchange for a seventh-round pick last year and a fourth-round choice this year.

With the 2019 seventh-round pick, the Dolphins selected fullback Chandler Cox. The 2020 fourth-round pick was sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the trade of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick that got the Dolphins a first-round pick this year.

