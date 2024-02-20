Analyzing an Interesting Trade Idea from Ex-Dolphins Exec

The Miami Dolphins made a huge trade with the Kansas City Chiefs two offseasons ago, so why not come up with another hypothetical deal between the teams.

That's just what former Dolphins executive vice vide president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum did Tuesday morning on ESPN's "Get Up" when he proposed Miami send wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

“I love this one,” Tannenbaum explained. “Two great young players. Trent McDuffie straight up for Jaylen Waddle and here’s why: If you’re Miami, you’re probably going to cut Xavien Howard as a cap casualty. So you get Trent McDuffie, who is a great young player. So that’s for Miami. Obviously, you still have a great receiver in Tyreek Hill. For Kansas City, you need a No. 1 receiver. Jaylen Waddle really has a chance to be a No. 1."

As a reminder, the Dolphins acquired Hill from the Chiefs two offseasons ago in exchange for five draft picks, including first- and second-round selections in the 2022 draft.

WHY THE DOLPHINS WOULD DO THIS

Waddle has been great for the Dolphins since arriving as a first-round pick in 2021, including being the first player in team history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but there are several reasons this would be a no-brainer for them if the possibility ever did come up this offseason.

We can start with the fact that McDuffie was an All-Pro selection as a slot corner in 2023, which was only his second season in the NFL, and he's a great cover corner who also is adept at blitzing.

And it's hard to debate the fact that a premium cornerback is more difficult to find than a premium wide receiver, so even if we want to consider the two players equal at their position, McDuffie still would have more value.

Then there's the fact that McDuffie is under contract for the next two years, plus a third with the fifth-year option.

Waddle, on the other hand, is under contract for one more plus the fifth-year option, so his second contract and big pay bump is going to arrive sooner than McDuffie's.

And with Howard, as Tannenbaum pointed out, likely on his way out, the Dolphins have a massive need for a cornerback, so this trade would make all the sense in the world for them.

Yes, the Dolphins are a bit short on wide receivers and trading Waddle would make the situation worse, but they're also short on cornerbacks and again high-end cornerbacks are harder to find.

But why would it make sense for the Chiefs?

Tannenbaum mentioned their need for a No. 1 wide receiver, but didn't they just win the past two Super Bowls without a true No. 1 wide receiver after they traded Hill to the Dolphins.

Why would they possibly, in essence, reverse the Hill trade for a player who likely isn't going to be quite as expensive but also isn't quite as dynamic — because nobody is as dynamic as Hill — instead of hanging to an absolute stud of a defensive player like McDuffie?

Bottom line, we're at the time of year where NFL talk shows come up with all sorts of interesting (sometimes wild) hypothetical scenarios that never will materialize and this looks like one of those.

But if it did somehow materialize, this is one we'd suggest the Dolphins jump at the change to finalize.