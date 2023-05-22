The Dolphins reportedly plan to experiment with Andrew Van Ginkel playing inside linebacker after four seasons as an edge defender

It was an odd, but welcomed re-signing.

Andrew Van Ginkel, the try-hard Miami Dolphins outside linebacker, tested free agency, visiting and holding talks with a couple of other NFL teams, but re-signed with the franchise that selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Because Van Ginkel, who started 31 of the 56 games he played with Miami the past four years, has a knack for often being around the ball, the move was celebrated by Dolphins fans, even though he’d be a backup to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb on a healthy Dolphins roster.

This offseason the Dolphins also signed Malik Reed, who has a history of success in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme going back to his days with the Denver Broncos, so it leads us to wonder where Van Ginkel fits in.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the former Wisconsin standout’s fit might be at inside linebacker, which makes some sense for a couple of reasons.

WHY A MOVE INSIDE FOR ANDREW VAN GINKEL MAKES SENSE

First, the Dolphins’ depth at inside linebacker is relatively thin.

Jerome Baker and David Long Jr., a free agent addition, are the projected starters, and Duke Riley and Channing Tindall are the primary backups. Behind them are two undrafted rookies — Jackson State standout Aubrey Miller and Illinois State’s Kyle Vandenburgh — who haven’t played a snap in the NFL.

Second, Van Ginkel, who finished the 2022 season with 47 tackles, one interception and half a sack, doesn’t exactly have the frame to set the edge on running downs in the NFL, which explains why Miami has used him in spot duty and scheme-specific roles throughout the years.

Finally, the Dolphins would benefit from cross training a linebacker to play both inside and outside, similar to how they used Sam Eguavoen at multiple spots and in various roles the past four years. That helps with position flexibility, which is needed for game-day roster decisions.

Miami signed Van Ginkel, whose career totals include 181 tackles (23 for loss), 11 sacks, one interception and forced four fumbles, to a one-year deal with $2.3 million, with $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses. He’s guaranteed $1.5 million of that salary, with $750,000 coming in a signing bonus.

His fiscally responsible contract hints that Van Ginkel likely will be around, surviving roster cuts if he stays healthy. So it’s ideal they find a beneficial use for him on defense.

Potentially moving Van Ginkel to inside linebacker also opens the door for Miami to sign one of the many aged but talented veteran pass rushers/edge players still available in free agency.

PLENTY OF PROVEN PASS RUSHERS AVAILABLE

Yannick Ngakoue, Leonard Floyd, Robert Quinn, Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Trey Flowers are all still free agents.

All but Muhammad have been upper-echelon players in the NFL in previous seasons.

Ingram and Flowers spent last season with the Dolphins, and at times both played ahead of Van Ginkel. But the fact that neither of those 30-and-up pass rusher has been re-signed hints that the Dolphins might be going in a different direction, or be interested in finding someone younger.

However, it’s still early, and Miami won’t finalize its 90-player roster until days before training camp opens in late July.

They’ll probably do so after assessing what the coaches and talent evaluators see during these OTA practices, which began this week, and the minicamp practices the second week of June.