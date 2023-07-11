Let us take a look at the 10 most prominent Dolphins contributors with the least expensive price tags in 2023

Ever go to a store and find an item you want on clearance, or hit a buy one, get one free special?

The elation you feel from taking advantage of a bargain, saving money is real.

The same applies for NFL teams when they hit on draft picks who become standouts, if not stars at a bargain's rate. Especially when they are struggling to manage the salary cap.

Those are the players that help make your roster affordable, and the Miami Dolphins have quite a few, which helps balance out the 10 big ticket players, which accounts for 56 percent of the salary cap this season.

You can check out that list here, and it's pretty revealing in my opinion (is Miami getting good bang for it's buck?)

But this list is about the 10 biggest bargains on the Dolphins' roster this season.

This list only factors in the money paid, or due in the 2023 season, and doesn’t take into account previous sums paid, or the player’s cap number.

QB Tua Tagovailoa - $4.73 million

Tagovailoa will make $3.7 million from a roster bonus, and $1 million in base salary for the 2023 season. The Dolphins have already triggered his fifth-year option for the 2024 season, which guarantees him $23.1 million in base salary. But talks are ongoing regarding a multi-year extension. General Manager Chris Grier claims he hasn't ruled it out, and it might be one value used to help balance the books next offseason.

WR Jaylen Waddle - $3.12 million

Waddle, who has contributed 2,371 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 179 receptions the past two seasons, will receive a $2.18 million roster bonus, and earn $940,000 in base salary this season as part of the four-year, $27 million deal he signed as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Next offseason, when Waddle is due a $8.6 million bonus, the Dolphins will either sign Waddle to an extension, or trigger his fifth-year option, which is projected to pay him $14.12 million for the 2025 season. But don't expect Waddle to continue being a bargain, especially if he becomes a Pro Bowler in 2023.

OG Robert Hunt - $2.99 million

Hunt, who has started 45 of the 50 games he’s played the past three seasons, will earn $2.99 million this season, in the final year of the four-year, $9.3 million deal he signed as a 2020 third-round pick. His camp’s working on a contract extension with Miami, and any deal agreed upon would likely double, if not triple his pay for this season. So if Hunt is extended, expect his new deal to deplete the Dolphins' $13.6 million in cap space.

RB Raheem Mostert - $2.85 million

Mostert, who accounted for 1,093 rushing and receiving yards last season as the Dolphins’ lead back, was given a $1.3 million signing bonus to re-sign this offseason. This 31-year-old will make $1.16 million in base salary because of the two-year, $6.5 million deal he recently signed. He'll earn another $290,000 in per game roster bonuses, and $100,000 from his workout bonus.

OLB Jaelan Phillips - $1.93 million

Phillips, who has recorded 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons, will earn $1.93 million in base salary as part of the four year, $14 million deal he signed as the 18th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He’ll make $2.57 million in 2024, and Miami will likely opt into his fifth-year option, which would commit to paying the pass rusher $13.2 million for the 2025 season. Expect Phillips to pursue a multi-year extension this offseason that puts him in the Bradley Chubb neighborhood salary wise.

CB Nik Needham - $1.82 million

Despite Needham tearing his Achilles in October, the Dolphins signed the veteran cornerback to a one-year deal that paid him $1.67 million, and gave him a $152,500 signing bonus, ensuring that he’ll have the opportunity to rehab his way back to the playing field with the team his career began with.

FS Jevon Holland - $1.45 million

Holland, who has started 30 games the past two seasons for the Dolphins, will earn $1.45 million in base salary as part of the four-year, $8.7 million deal he signed as a 2021 second-round pick. After this season he’s got one more year left on his rookie contract, which pays him $1.84 million in 2024. Because he's not a first-round pick the Dolphins don't have a fifth-year option available, which means he should be Miami's top priority when it comes to re-signing 2021 draftees.

DT Raekwon Davis - $1.38 million

Davis is in the final year of the four-year, $5.65 million contract he signed as the team’s 2020 second-round pick. Because he plays one of the most challenging positions to find in the NFL the Dolphins would benefit from trying to extend his contract before the 2023 season ends because a 3-4 scheme doesn’t work without a nose tackle. If Davis leaves Miami would have to add a nose tackle through the draft, or free agency.

WR Robbie Chosen - $1.31 million

The Dolphins signed this 86 game starter for the veteran minimum and a $152,000 signing bonus because the South Florida native’s desire was to resurrect his career playing for his hometown team. Chosen’s practices this offseason hint that he’s the favorite to become Miami’s No. 3 receiver. He Chosen continues to put perform Baxton Berrios, who signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, he'll become the team's second biggest bargain of 2023.

CB Kader Kohou - $870,000

This undrafted rookie from Texas A&M Commerce sits atop the list of Miami's biggest bargains because he blossomed as a starter last season when called into action because of injuries. His performance in his 13 starts - 72 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble - hints that he’s got a bright future in the NFL.