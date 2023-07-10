Ten Miami Dolphins players will eat up over $138 million in cap space, or roughly 56 percent of the team's salary cap space in 2023

The Miami Dolphins' roster is made up of the haves, and the have nots.

Or better yet, there are 10 players who will make $7 million or more this season, and 57 players on the training camp roster who will earn less than $1.5 million for 2023.

The 10 highest paid Dolphins players account for more than half (56 percent) of the team’s $243.1 million salary cap figure for the 2023 season.

And not every one of the Dolphins’ biggest earners are major contributors to the team, which is troublesome.

Here is a look at the highest-paid Dolphins in 2023 based on their signing bonus received this year, base salary, along with roster, workout and performance bonuses:

1. WR Tyreek Hill - $26 million

Because of the five-year, $120 million contract Hill had restructured a year into the deal to create cap space for the Dolphins he received a $24.8 million roster bonus, and will earn $1.16 million in base salary this season.

2. OLB Bradley Chubb - $19.5 million

Because of the five-year, $110 million contract Chubb had restructured a year into the deal to create cap space for the Dolphins he received a $18.32 million roster bonus, and will earn $1.08 million this season in base salary, along with a $100,000 workout bonus.

3. CB Xavien Howard - $18.25 million

Howard received the final portion of his fully guaranteed bonus ($16,985,000) as part of the restructured deal he signed in 2021. The Pro Bowl cornerback will receive a base salary of $1,165,000, along with a $100,000 workout bonus. His guaranteed money has been concluded after this season.

4. OT Terron Armstead - $17 million

Because of the five-year, $75 million contract Armstead had restructured a year into the deal to create cap space for the Dolphins he received a $15.83 million roster bonus, and will earn $1.16 million this season in base salary.

5. DE Emmanuel Ogbah - $15.35 million

Ogbah, who is coming off an injury-marred season, will earn $15 million as his base salary, and has $350,000 in roster bonuses due, which pays him an extra $20,588 per game. His guaranteed money has been concluded after this season.

6. DT Christian Wilkins - $10.75 million

Wilkins will receive $10.75 million in base salary because of the fifth-year option the Dolphins triggered for this 2019 first-round before last season. Miami’s in discussions to sign Wilkins to a multi-year extension, but it seems as if talks have stalled due to the escalating price of the position he plays.

7. CB Jalen Ramsey - $9 million

The Dolphins traded for Ramsey this offseason, and then reworked his deal, signing him to a three-year contract that will pay him $55 million. He was a signing bonus of $8.83 million, and will make $1.16 million in base salary this season. Next season he'll make $14.5 million in base salary, and is due $11 million in a roster bonus. All of that salary is guaranteed, which makes him an ideal candidate to have his contract restructured to create cap space.

8. ILB Jerome Baker - $8.52 million

Baker had his deal restricted last season so the Dolphins could make room for the Chubb and Jeff Wilson trades, and as a result his $8.4 million base salary was guaranteed for the 2023 season. He’ll also earn $90,000 from roster bonus, and $25,000 from workout bonuses. His guaranteed money has been concluded after this season.

9. WR Cedrick Wilson - $7 million

All but $2 million of the $7 million Wilson is due in 2023 is guaranteed, which means the Dolphins are responsible for paying the team's fourth or fifth receiver $5 million unless he’s traded, or restructures his contract. And both those things are unlikely unless the Dolphins decide to subsidize some of the money he’d guaranteed to facilitate a trade.

10. C Connor Williams - $7 million

Williams, who is seeking a contract extension, is guaranteed two of the $7 million he’s due in 2023, and will receiver $500,000 in per game roster bonuses. Signing the 26-year-old to an extension could potentially free up some cap space if Miami can get Williams to agree to a new deal that pays him like he’s a top 10 center, and not a top five center.