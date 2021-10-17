Dolphins-Jaguars Week 6 Complete Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- The Dolphins' first drive began with a clutch third-down conversion when Tua completed a 9-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle with a pass rusher bearing down.

-- Tua's best pass always has been the slant and it served him well on the opening touchdown drive, first with an 18-yard strike to Mack Hollins and later with the 6-yard touchdown pass to Waddle.

-- Another third-down conversion on that first drive was a 20-yard strike to Mike Gesicki after he came free late downfield.

-- Andrew Van Ginkel and Brandon Jones teamed up to stop James Robinson for no gain on a running play on Jacksonville's first drive.

-- The Dolphins' second drive began with a beautiful touch pass by Tua over the linebacker and into the hands of Gesicki for a 22-yard pick-up.

-- On a third-and-1, the Dolphins brought in Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and after taking a handoff he threw a 25-yard completion downfield to Durham Smythe, who dove to make the catch.

-- A swing pass to Salvon Ahmed worked to perfection, as he got outside for an easy 15-yard gain.

-- Safety Eric Rowe dove to break up a third-and-15 pass from Trevor Lawrence on Jacksonville's second possession.

-- Malcolm Brown began the Dolphins' third drive with a nifty 16-yard run when he started to the right before cutting to his left.

-- Linebacker Elandon Roberts stopped Robinson after only a 1-yard gain on Jacksonville's third drive, which ended when Emmanuel Ogbah knocked down Lawrence's screen pass.

-- Given great pass protection, Tua threw a strike to Mack Hollins to convert a fourth-and-2 with a 20-yard completion to the Jacksonville 10-yard line.

-- Brennan Scarlett got pressure up the middle to force a Trevor Lawrence incomplete, and rookie Jevon Holland came back on the next play to break up a pass intended for Laviska Shenault.

SECOND HALF

-- Andrew Van Ginkel batted a pass at the line to force an early second-and-15, though the drive ended in a Jacksonville touchdown nonetheless.

-- Tua converted another first down with his scrambling on the first drive of the second half, this time with an 8-yard scamper.

-- Christian Wilkins got around the right tackle to drop his former Clemson teammate Lawrence and forced a fumble that was recovered by Zach Sieler.

-- Jerome Baker led the way when the Dolphins stuffed James Robinson for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 9-yard line on the third play of the fourth quarter.

-- On the very next play, Tua threw a strike to Gesicki on a deep crosser for a 32-yard gain and followed that with a quick 20-yard completion up the middle, again to Gesicki.

-- Tua set up his second TD pass to Waddle with a nifty 18-yard completion down the middle to tight end Durham Smythe.

-- Nik Needham's pressure on a blitz caused a third-down incompletion on the drive after the Dolphins took a 20-17 lead.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- The Dolphins' first play from scrimmage was a run, but Myles Gaskin was met immediately and dropped for a 1-yard loss.

-- The first drive succeeded despite false-start penalties on both Waddle and Austin Jackson.

-- The defense allowed a 24-yard completion on Jacksonville's first offensive play when a swing pass went barely past Jaelan Phillips to Jamal Agnew.

-- The defense played really soft coverage on a third-and-2 and the result was an easy 19-yard completion to tight end Dan Arnold, who later bailed out the Dolphins with a bad drop on a third-down pass that would have put Jacksonville inside the Miami 10-yard line.

-- The Dolphins had a 9-yard run by Ahmed to the Jaguars 1-yard line negated by a holding penalty on tight end Cethan Carter. The penalty ended up forcing the Dolphins to settle for a field goal and a 10-3 lead.

-- Albert Wilson made a bad decision when he caught a pass at the Jacksonville 41 and then reversed field to try to gain more yards and ended up being tackled at the 43. Instead of a third-and-2, the Dolphins then faced a third-and-4 and failed to convert.

-- Tua made a weird decision when he scrambled on a third-and-2 with an easy path to a first down, but instead threw downfield only to badly overshoot his intended receiver. That forced a fourth-and-2 situation.

-- The Dolphins were forced to settle for a second Jason Sanders field goal when Tua's third-and-goal pass from the 6 was off the mark when he tied to connect with Myles Gaskin at around the 2-yard line.

-- The Dolphins not only failed to get a first down late in the first half, but allowed Jacksonville to converse timeouts with a first-down incompletion and with Gesicki going out of bounds after his 5-yard catch on third-and-6.

-- The Dolphins gave up a 7-yard completion to Laviska Shenault to allow Jacksonville to convert a fourth-and-6 right before halftime and that was followed by the 28-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr. on a play when Noah Igbinoghene, making the start at cornerback, had good coverage.

-- Tua made a great throw to Mack Hollins for 20 yards on the final drive, but then made a mistake by completing a short pass to Malcolm Brown, who was tackled in bounds.

SECOND HALF

-- The Dolphins began on defense and gave up a 75-yard touchdown drive that featured a 29-yard pass from Lawrence to Agnew and a 24-yard run by Robinson to the 1-yard line.

-- Safety Jevon Holland flagged for a roughness penalty when he made accidental helmet-to-helmet contact against the intended receiver, a tough call but one that almost was inevitable.

-- Tackle Liam Eichenberg was flagged for a false start on the first drive of the second half.

-- Mack Hollins was called for a drive-killing offensive pass interference penalty, even though replays didn't show a lot of contact.

-- Gaskin wasn't able to gain any yardage on a screen pass because he wasn't able to make a clean catch and that allowed defender to get to him.

-- That first drive of the second half ended with a third-and-14 incompletion when Tua forced a deep jump ball down the right sideline to Waddle despite double coverage.

-- Tua combined a poor decision with a poor throw on his third-quarter interception when he flat-lined a deep out to Waddle.

-- A screen pass to Waddle early in the fourth quarter actually lost a yards.

-- Gaskin had a drop in tight coverage on the failed third-and-1 on the Dolphins' next-to-last series.

-- The Dolphins lost challenges (thus timeouts) on back-to-back plays when they challenged the Gaskin incompletion and the subsequent fourth-down when they argued the ball glance off returner Jamal Askew before Hollins grabbed the ball in the end zone. Instead, it was ruled a touchback.

-- The secondary allowed a 21-yard completion to Marvin Jones Jr., allowing the Jaguars to get position for the game-tying field goal.

-- Gaskin had another drop on the final Dolphins drive, right before Gesicki ran out of bounds a yard shy of the first down on third-and-6.

-- That, of course, set up the ill-fated fourth-and-1 run when Malcolm Brown was stuffed for no gain at the 46-yard line.

-- The Dolphins allowed back-to-back completions to Shenault for 22 yards before the game-winning field goal, and the second one obviously was the killer since they let Jacksonville convert a fourth-and-8 when it was only five seconds left.